The Best 2019 Golf Shows Across North America

With the golf industry seemingly on an uptick, golfers around the country are expected to flock to the plethora of golf shows slated over the next few months. Roughly three dozen golf shows are scheduled through March in cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Seattle Golf Show (Photos via Facebook)

A few general notes about attending golf shows. These generalities do not apply across the board, but most golf shows offer some or most of these particulars.

• Significant savings on name-brand clubs, equipment, and apparel as many quality brands tend to sell off their inventory at golf shows in preparation for the coming season.
• Free indoor driving range lined with representatives of the game’s biggest manufacturers.
• Free rounds of golf at local courses.
• Putting, long drive, and short game contests for the chance to win golf and stay-and-play vacations.
• Golf lessons from top PGA professionals.
• Special areas for kids, including free lessons and junior golf presentations.

In addition to providing links to each show, a nearby RV park is also suggested. For those visiting the Seattle Golf Show, avoid the congestion of getting to downtown and stay across the Puget Sound at Fay Bainbridge Park and Campground on picturesque Bainbridge Island.

Simply take the Washington State Ferry from Bainbridge Island to downtown Seattle and then walk five minutes to the golf show.

One thing is for sure: If you attend a golf show, you know the season is just around the corner!

2019 Golf Shows in the U.S.

Boise Golf and Travel Show

When: Feb. 8-10
Where: Boise, ID
Where to stay: Boise KOA

Denver Golf Expo

When: Feb. 8-10
Where: Denver, CO
Where to stay: Cherry Creek State Park

Fox Cities Golf Expo

When: Feb. 8-10
Where: Appleton, WI
Where to stay: High Cliff State Park

Minnesota Golf Show

When: Feb. 8-10
Where: Minneapolis, MN
Where to stay: Lake Elmo Park Reserve

Philadelphia Golf Show

When: Feb. 8-10
Where: Oak, PA
Where to stay: Philadelphia South KOA

St. Louis Golf Expo

When: Feb 8-10
Where: St. Charles, MO
Where to stay: Sundermeier RV Park

Great Plains Golf Expo

When: Feb. 9-10
Where: Sioux Falls, SD
Where to stay: Big Sioux Recreation Area

Cleveland Golf Show

When: Feb. 15-17
Where: Cleveland, OH
Where to stay: Punderson State Park

Kansas City Golf Show

When: Feb. 15-17
Where: Overland Park, KS
Where to stay: Walnut Grove RV Park

Seattle Golf Show

When: Feb. 16-17
Where: Seattle, WA
Where to stay: Fay Bainbridge Park & Campground

Pittsburgh Golf Show

When: Feb. 22-24
Where: Monroeville, PA
Where to stay: Madison / Pittsburgh S.E. KOA

Portland Golf Show

When: Feb. 22-24
Where: Portland, OR
Where to stay: Portland Fairview RV Park

Chicago Golf Show

When: Feb. 22-24
Where: Rosemont, IL
Where to stay: Camp Reinberg

Spokane Golf and Travel Show

When: Feb. 23-24
Where: Spokane, WA
Where to stay: Riverside State Park

National Golf Expo

When: March 1-3
Where: Boston, MA
Where to stay: Bonny Rigg Campground

New Jersey Golf Show

When: March 1-3
Where: Edison, NJ
Where to stay: Liberty Harbor RV Park

DFW Golf Show

When: March 1-3
Where: Dallas, TX
Where to stay: Plantation Place RV Park

Michigan Golf Show

When: March 8-10
Where: Novi, MI
Where to stay: Proud Lake Recreation Area

Greater Milwaukee Golf Show

When: Feb 15-17
Where: West Allis, WI
Where to stay: Wisconsin State Fair RV Park

Connecticut Golf Show

When: March 22-24
Where: Hartford, CT
Where to stay: Mystic KOA

Views from the Toronto Golf & Travel Show. Photo via Facebook

2019 Golf Shows in Canada

Toronto Golf and Travel Show

When: Feb. 8-10
Where: Mississauga ON
Where to stay: Bronte Creek Provincial Park

Vancouver Golf Expo

When: Feb 9-10
Where: Vancouver, BC
Where to stay: Burnaby Cariboo RV Park and Campground

Niagara Golf Show

When: Feb. 23-24
Where: Niagara Falls, ON
Where to stay: Campark Resorts

South Shore Golf Expo

When: Feb. 23-24
Where: Boucherville, QC
Where to stay: Camping Québécamp

Ottawa-Gatineau Golf Expo

When: March 8-9
Where: Ottawa, ON
Where to stay: Frontenac Provincial Park (about two hours away)

Edmonton Golf Show

When: March 9-10
Where: Edmonton, AB
Where to stay: Elk Island National Park

Montreal Golf Show

When: March 15-17
Where: Montreal, QC
Where to stay: Camping Québécamp

Atlantic Canada Golf Expo

When: March 15-16
Where: Halifax, NS
Where to stay: Norse Cove

Calgary Golf Show

When: March 23-24
Where: Calgary, AB
Where to stay: Mount Kidd RV Park

Rick Stedman is an avid golfer, RVer, and writer who lives in Olympia, Washington. Rick writes a weekly golf blog, The 19th Hole, for RV LIFE. You can reach him at rstedman@gmail.com.

