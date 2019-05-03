The 5 Most Luxurious New Motorhomes In 2019

0 SHARES 44 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Today’s new luxury motorhomes are like mansions on wheels with all of their high-end features. They are even fancier and more spacious than many sticks-and-bricks homes and apartments. These are some of the top-dollar coaches now available at Motor Home Specialist that provide every kind of comfort imaginable.

1. 2020 Prevost H3

Priced at two million dollars, the new 2020 Prevost H3 is one of the most expensive RVs available. Every detail of the 45-foot-long coach was made to reflect the luxurious price tag. The Emperor Sauna Suite floorplan not only has a bathroom on-board but also its own traveling steam room.

Prevost is known for their top-of-the-line coaches, and as expected, only high-end materials went into building the Emperor Sauna Suite. This includes a gorgeous porcelain floor tile imported from Modena, Italy, as well as Cambria countertops, backsplash tiles in the galley, and a unique lighting package built in the ceiling that can change colors.

The stylish interior has several features for a more homey ambiance, including a digital panel in the galley where you can display your favorite travel photos, as well as an electric fireplace in the living room. Four air conditioning units with heat pumps are built in the roof to keep the space at a comfortable temperature.

High-end appliances in the kitchen include a residential-style fridge and a dishwasher drawer. It also comes with a microwave, articulating kitchen faucet, and lots of pantry storage and cabinet space.

Opposite from the kitchen, there is a spacious work and leisure space with a built-in 32″ HDTV. There are six televisions of various sizes built in throughout the coach so you’ll never miss any part of the game or your favorite shows. This also includes a 24″ bar flip-down TV, a 32″ exterior TV, a 49″ power drop-down TV in the living room, a 55″ curved TV in the bedroom, and one in the shower.

Down the hall is the laundry closet which houses the Signature Series LG washer and dryer, as well as hanging wardrobe space. Across from the closet is the first lavatory with a toilet and a sink.

The lavatory has a custom-made sink that maximizes space, and a smart toilet with innovative features. The Kohler Numi Comfort Height toilet settings can be personalized to include ambient lighting, wireless Bluetooth music syncing capabilities, and you can even turn on the heated seat and foot warmer.

Lots of cabinet and storage space is built into the master suite, as well as a large seating area. The bed faces the curved 55″ TV and is just steps from the rear master bath.

The elegant rear bath includes the largest shower ever built in a Prevost. The glass door and wall can be electronically frosted for privacy, while the temperature, water settings, and sound system are also digitally controlled.

The shower has a rainwater showerhead, WaterTile body sprayers, and multi-colored LED lighting. It doubles as a steam room with a bench to sit down and a Kohler Invigoration® 9kw steam generator. A high-velocity roof fan ventilates the room when you’re all done.

In addition to the exterior TV, the 2020 Prevost also has an exterior kitchen that is ideal for tailgating parties. It includes a small fridge, ice maker, grill, and counter space.

The 2020 Prevost includes a 20KW Power Tech diesel generator and four 3500w Outback inverters. It features four awnings as well as an integrated coach wash so you can always keep the exterior looking good as new.

The 2020 Prevost is currently priced at $1,999,999. You can learn more about all of the specs from Motor Home Specialist here.

2. 2020 Foretravel Realm FS6

The 2020 Foretravel Realm is available in a few different floorplans, with the LVB (Luxury Villa Bunk) Spa option as the largest. Two spacious bunk beds and two full baths make this diesel pusher a favorite among RVing families.

The coach rides on a Spartan Premier K4 chassis at about 45 feet long with four slideouts. The lavish interior has tile floors and backsplash tiles, as well as quartz countertops and LED accent lighting throughout.

A dishwasher drawer, microwave, and induction cooktop are in the galley. It also comes with a Brew Master beverage maker and stainless steel residential fridge.

Head down the hall and you’ll reach the bunk beds and the first of the two bathrooms. Each of the bunk beds include their own 32″ television, Blu-Ray player, headphones, individually controlled A/C, and storage cubbies. The hardwood doors slide closed at night for privacy.

Across from the bunks, the first bathroom includes a china toilet with a macerator alongside a small sink and vanity. The standing shower is roomy and beautifully designed with tile and glass doors.

Continue past the bunks and you’ll reach the master bedroom. Both sides of the bed have a light, nightstand, and plenty of room to walk around. Lay in bed and enjoy the views out your window or lower the TV to watch your favorite shows.

The master bath includes a toilet as well as more cabinet space to store towels and linens. There is a small window and an electric exhaust fan with an automatic rain sensor to keep the room ventilated.

The shower and massaging tub turn the master bath into a personal spa. The LVSpa floorplan comes equipped with an upgraded heating system and water pump so that both the tub/shower and the second shower can be used at the same time.

The massaging tub has 122 air jets along with the ability to target the massage to your back, mid-section, or feet, and 18 different intensity levels. Hidden speakers are built in to play pre-programmed music, news and podcasts, or your own custom playlist. If you’d rather watch something, there is also a built-in TV strategically angled downwards.

There are several cameras built into the new Foretravel Realm including a Bird’s Eye View camera system, in addition to a 3-camera coach monitoring system with a power rear camera. There are also deluxe exterior features like a dual power awning, an exterior entertainment center, an exterior freezer, and solar panels.

The 2020 Foretravel Realm FS6 with the luxury spa floorplan is currently $899,999 from Motor Home Specialist. To learn more, visit their website.

3. 2019 American Coach American Eagle

The sleek new 2019 American Eagle 45T Heritage Edition is another rolling masterpiece by American Coach. At just under 45 feet long, the big rig has three slideouts and several upgrade options.

Inside there is a very spacious and open living room area. The space comes with all the modern comforts of home including a 48″ LED TV, Winegard in-motion satellite system, and a Sony home theater system with speakers. The lights, blinds, and A/V can all be adjusted on the iPad Controller.

The kitchen comes furnished with a full-size fridge, electric two-burner cooktop, and dishwasher concealed by a wooden door. There is also a microwave and some extra pantry storage overhead.

The mid-bath includes a porcelain vacuum flush toilet and a small counter with an integrated sink. The second toilet and residential walk-in shower can be found in the master bath.

The large walk-in shower is designed with a full glass door, rainhead showerhead, and a skylight. There are also a couple of towel bars as well as a fold-down seat.

A large wardrobe is included in the rear bedroom along with lots of room for shoe storage. The bedroom also has its own 32″ TV, Blu-Ray DVD player, and cabinetry over the bed for personal items.

The interior is kept cool between three high-efficiency, roof-mounted A/C units. The coach also comes equipped with an AquaHot continuous hot water system.

The American Coach Eagle rides on a Freightliner SLM series chassis with a 605 HP diesel engine. More information can be found on MHSRV.com.

4. 2019 Entegra Coach Cornerstone

The 2019 Cornerstone is the newest state-of-the-art diesel pusher from Entegra Coach. They updated the 2019 model with all-new exterior paint schemes, new Infinity flooring, a larger Furrion fireplace, and an upgraded soundbar in the bedroom and exterior entertainment system, in addition to several other new features.

The interior was designed with high-gloss porcelain tile floors and LED-lit quartz countertops. The lights, windows, and other coach controls can all easily be managed on the VegaTouch pad system.

The living room area has a 50-inch TV and sound system, while there is also a smaller TV overhead up front. The cockpit is made comfortable with leather seats that are both heated and air-cooled.

The kitchen includes a convection microwave oven, a dishwasher hidden behind a wooden door, and a Whirlpool residential fridge with an ice maker and water dispenser. The 2019 model was updated with a new solid surface cover for the induction cooktop to give you even more counter space.

The master bath is very sumptuous with a standing shower and Porcelain flush toilet. The room also has a quartz countertop with an integrated sink as well as a power vent.

Step inside the shower for a completely lavish spa experience, every single day. The shower is designed with a clear glass shower door, skylight, and porcelain-tiled walls.

The plush king-size mattress in the bedroom sits right across from the 32-inch HDTV and Samsung Soundbar. There is also a large cedar-lined wardrobe with automatic lights to store all your clothes and accessories.

Three A/C units are included with heat pumps in addition to a digital thermostat. The coach also has an AquaHot 450 hydronic water and heating system that provides heated flooring throughout.

The 2019 Entegra Coach Cornerstone is currently priced at $479,999. You can get more details and see more photos from Motor Home Specialist here.

5. New 2019 Monaco RV Signature

At just under $300,000, the new 2019 Monaco RV Signature is the least expensive coach on this list, but it still provides a posh experience just the same. The Signature comes in several floorplans—seen here is the 40J with bunk beds and two slideouts.

This floorplan comes with theater-style seating and an in-motion satellite system. The kitchen is just steps behind the driver and passenger seats along with a free-standing dinette.

The kitchen includes a double-door fridge, induction cooktop, a dishwasher, and a 43″ TV. Across from the TV there is also a sofa with an air mattress to sleep extra guests.

Two bunk beds are down the hall with their own door into the first bathroom. The mid-bath can also be accessed from a door through the kitchen.

The first bathroom includes a standing tile shower, toilet, and a sink. There is also a medicine cabinet along with vanity space underneath for storage.

The master bedroom has a large king bed across from a 32″ LED TV. The room also hides a stacked washer and dryer as well as a roomy walk-in closet.

The upgraded features in the new 2019 Monaco include a new dash and a full-screen command center. The coach is complete with a 19′ 8″ awning, a 100-gallon fresh water holding tank, 60-gallon grey water tank, and 40-gallon black tank.

You can learn more about the 2019 Monaco RV Signature from Motor Home Specialist. Also be sure to take a look over the brochure here for more details.