Installing laminate flooring on a motorhome slide!

Like many customers, this one was looking to eliminate as much carpet as possible. The Alpha coach had carpet in the living room, main slide out and bedroom with tile in the kitchen and bath. They also had a small tile landing area at the top of the steps.

The factory tile was in good shape, so we left it in place in the kitchen and bath. We removed the landing area so the new laminate flooring would flow all the way to the front. The main slide is a flat floor slide with a bound edge of carpet to lay on the main floor once the slide is out. In order to have laminate on the slide out we remove the carpet, then install a subfloor over the original slide floor. We extend this new subfloor out to where the old carpet flap was. The laminate is installed and finished off with a matching stairnose trim. The end result is the slide floor is now about 3/4 of an inch higher than before. We also installed the laminate in the bedroom and a small amount of new carpeting on the bedroom slide and step sides.



David Ast

Dave & LJ’s RV Interior Design 360-225-7700 www.daveandljs.com