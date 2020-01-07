Don’t Miss Out On The Adventures Of A Lifetime

1 SHARES 86 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

I suspect many of you reading this are current RV owners enjoying the RV lifestyle and the adventures that come with it, but I also suspect a few of you reading this are looking to purchase your first RV and join in the fun. This entry is for the latter group of readers.

Years ago, I read a story that compared life to traveling down a railroad and the stops along the way. The stops along the way represented your chances to exit the train and enjoy life. Sadly, many riders on the train were too busy with life’s distractions to get off at the stops, always promising themselves they would get off at the next stop, but alas, before they knew it the train had reached the proverbial “end of the line.”

During my years as an RV dealer, I saw this story play out more often than I care to remember. A couple would come in and purchase their first RV, tell me about the years they have been planning to get on the road and all the places they planned to visit and explore. Sadly, months later, one of the spouses (typically the wife, now widowed) would call asking me for help in selling her RV since the husband had passed away unexpectedly.

Recently that story has again returned to me as my wife and I take care of my aging mother. She and my stepdad worked hard for many years, my stepdad finally convinced my mom to buy a travel trailer, but alas he was diagnosed with cancer and passed away before taking their first trip.

What has made it even more poignant is that we spent this past week moving my mom into an assisted living facility. Part of the admission process is asking my mom a bunch of life experience questions in the hopes of getting facility staff to know her better and encourage her. Many of the questions revolved around memorable experiences of which her answers were either superficial or nothing popped into her brain worth sharing.

Another question asked about foreign countries she had visited along with other places. Foreign countries visited was a total of one—Mexico (while she was still married to my Dad over 45 years ago). Keep in mind she has lived less than a 2-hour drive from Canada her entire life, and other out of state locations didn’t score much higher.

As I pondered her responses, it broke my heart to realize she is close to the end of the line and never took time to step off the train and enjoy the stops along the way.

My goal in writing this is to encourage those of you reading it, that aren’t currently enjoying the RV lifestyle, to quit telling yourself you will get off at the next stop. As you can see from the stories above, there is no promise that the next stop isn’t the last and final stop of the line. I understand the timing might not be right, you can’t afford your dream RV right now, you want to wait until the kids are out of school, et cetera, et cetera, but you can start with a used folding trailer, a hand-me-down travel trailer, a rental RV, et cetera, et cetera. If there is a will, there is a way!

If the above examples haven’t convinced you to quit waiting and join the RV lifestyle then I encourage you to watch this short video featuring RV industry veteran Gaylord Maxwell. He too saw many people wait too long and missed following their dream.

Make this year the year you quit procrastinating and begin enjoying your own adventures in RVing!

