Airstream Owners have Support in More Ways than One

Airstream Owners are somewhat unique to the RV world. With an ardent following, the company has established a strong passion among its customer-base. Whether it starts by brand recognition or word of mouth, the interest begins way before ownership and evolves through the company, Airstream dealers, and even owners themselves.

Airstream Owners’ unique Support

“What we like to do is educate RVers and don’t rush them through the buying process,” says Eric Davis of Haydocy Airstream & RV in Columbus, Ohio. “Airstream buyers educate themselves and they do their research. But we initially ask them what their plans are even before we start looking at units. We have about 40 Airstreams on our lot. If I show all of them at one time, it would be confusing with all of the options.”

The education process, as Davis points out, stems from Airstream Trailers to its dealers through sales and technical service training. In fact, the Haydocy sales team emphasizes “situational camping” to its consumers. This outlines the different models in the Airstream line, yet they represent different functionality for an individual’s needs.

Additionally, with sales materials available to help make the right buying decision, other incentives (after the sale) include free membership to the Wally Byam Caravan Club International. Haydocy Airstream & RV also offer new customers membership to Coach-Net.com, a RV-dedicated 24/7 roadside assistance program, plus discounts on parts and service.

“We provide incentives that provide extra confidence for when they hit the road,” adds Davis. “We like to encourage them to get out there, have fun and not to worry about anything.”

Further, service is a high priority for Airstream and its dealer base – Haydocy Airstream & RV included. For example, the dealership, which ranks within the top Airstream 10 dealers in the U.S. since its opening four years ago, offers a full service center, parts store, and complete post-sales support for Airstream owners.

While Airstream is known for its service support with a two-year road side assistance under the Coach-Net.com plan on all 2012 and newer model year trailers, Davis feels the onus also falls on Haydocy Airstream & RV.

“Service after the sales is paramount for us,” says Davis. “We want them to enjoy the unit, and we want to help them if something goes wrong. If they are at a campground with a technical issue, they can call us. Or, they can call our Airstream sales rep, if we don’t have an answer. But I would like to think that first call is to me.”

Additionally, being located in Ohio, Haydocy Airstream & RV is a mere 90 minutes from Airstream HQ in Jackson Center, Ohio.

“If someone needs a part we don`t have, we send someone to Airstream to get it the same day. That’s just the luxury of being so close. But, if there is warranty work to do, it may go to the head of the line. The parts are easily accessible and we can complete the task faster.”

As with any RVers, once Airstream owners are on the road, the destinations are practically endless. Nonetheless, the education process about Airstream and its lifestyle continues from the dealers to fellow owners at a destination.

“You can’t hide in an Airstream,” says Davis. “If you’re on the road and there is another owner out there, you are friends and you don’t even know it. What commonly happens is owners share information about their RVs. This takes place in campgrounds all over the country. But it’s all about the education process. The comfort level that the consumer has when they walk through our door starts when we say hello and well, for us, it doesn’t really end.”