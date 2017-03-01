Arizona’s Desert Sands RV Park is Near Golf, Attractions and More

0 SHARES 35 VIEWS Share Tweet

Arizona is a favorite destination among RVers. Featuring endless sunshine and a wealth of activities all-year, the Grand Canyon State offers plenty of RV resorts to visit, not to mention an abundant of golf courses and attractions. There are many must-see snowbird attractions in Southern Arizona and located in the Phoenix area is Desert Sands RV Park, just north of the city.

Staying at Desert Sands RV Park

With 70 sites, 55 can accommodate oversized rigs. Desert Sands RV Park has many amenities including full hook ups, a covered barbecue area, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. If you`re staying on a monthly basis, the pet-friendly RV Park offers mailboxes for long-term residents. Landline telephone services and high speed Internet are even available for a fee.

What to do in and Around Phoenix

While many consider Arizona a state for all seasons, the greater Phoenix area offers many options for RVers. One of the most dynamic museums in the country is the Heard Museum. It`s dedicated to the sensitive and accurate portrayal of Native American arts and cultures. In fact, it’s recognized internationally for its quality collections, programming, and festivals.

Another attraction is the Desert Botanical Garden. Providing a world-class experience, the Desert Botanical Garden offers visitors five unique trails to explore. This certainly will aid in your enjoyment and understanding of the beautiful Sonoran Desert. A new butterfly exhibit opened in Spring 2017.

Further, RVers can enjoy MLB’s Cactus League Spring Training. It runs through March and has a more intimate setting that any MLB stadium. Fans can talk with and get autographs from many of the players and half of the 30 MLB teams play throughout the greater Phoenix area during pre-season. Additionally, Phoenix is home to The Phoenix International Raceway that hosts the NASCAR Camping World 500 and the Can-Am 500 every year. If you’ve never been, NASCAR is an RV spectacle unlike any other.

At the Desert Sands RV Park, swimming, shuffleboard, and bocce ball are just some of the activities. Additionally, golfers can fine-tune their putting on a putting green or work on their drive and fairway shots while hitting into a net. But if you’re looking for a full-on golf experience, there are nearly 200 golf courses throughout the greater Phoenix area. One in particular is the Short Course at Shadow Mountain. In fact, the course re-opened in February 2017 after a complete overhaul of the Arthur Jack Snyder design that debuted in 1961.

Play Your Game in Phoenix

Built on just 34 acres and created by architect Forrest Richardson, the refashioned Short Course features 18 holes, all par threes, and measures 2,310 yards. All holes play between 75 yards and 193 yards, and keep with Snyder’s original concept. It’s a course you can enjoy with the whole family, and in less time. Ironically, that concept is popular once again today.

In addition to 18 sand traps, a few highlights of the Short Course include the dual green at 13 and 14 which sports a bunker within the green. There`s also the 75-yard hole 7 that requires a shot across water to a peninsula green that juts out into Mountain Shadows pond.

An entertaining highlight to the Short Course is the bonus hole. “The Forrest Wager” is a unique, par-2 betting hole where 40-yard putts and chips cascade over a rolling green to settle bets or press the match. After a game, golfers can continue discussions at Rusty’s, a comfortable pub that serves a variety of meals and beverages, coupled with a fabulous view of Camelback Mountain.

Rick Stedman is an avid golfer, RVer, and writer who lives in Olympia, Washington. Rick writes a weekly golf blog, “The 19th Hole,” which posts every Saturday on rvlife.com. E-mail Rick at rstedman@gmail.com.