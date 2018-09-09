New Book Reveals Arnold Palmer Away From Golf

0 SHARES 18 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

It has been two years this month since golfing great Arnold Palmer passed away, but the humble Latrobe, Pennsylvania resident will never be forgotten.

Earlier this year, fellow Latrobe resident and longtime journalist Chris Rodell penned a book that truly reveals what most everyone the world over already knew: that Arnold Palmer was truly one of the nicest, kindest, most honorable people to grace the game of golf.

Arnold Palmer: Homespun Stories of The King shares stories from friends and residents from the small town of Latrobe, about 40 miles east of Pittsburgh, where Palmer called home his entire life.

The book is chock full of anecdotes and insights from locals, along with reflections from CBS golf analyst Jim Nantz and nine-time major championship winner Gary Player, who wrote the book’s heartfelt foreword.

In addition to Player’s foreword, a few highlights include:

Stories depicting Palmer’s devotion to his fans, and the mountains of zany autograph requests filtered through the local post office

The Palmer Timeline: Milestones, trivia, news clippings, and other irreverent tidbits from a truly remarkable American life

Why Palmer loved his hometown club more than any of the famous courses around the world

Palmer’s legacy, in Latrobe and beyond, in the words of those who knew him best

The author draws from more than 100 interviews in all, spanning two decades, and providing an intimate, charming, and down-to-earth glimpse at the iconic Palmer outside the spotlight.

For example, Palmer’s longtime assistant “Doc” Giffin said, “I used to say I was friends with Arnold Palmer. Then I realized Arnold Palmer was friends with everyone.”

That’s just the kind of individual he was, which is why during his prime playing years he easily acquired a following affectionately known as “Arnie’s Army.”

Even if you weren’t privileged to know Arnold Palmer in person, after reading “Homespun Stories of The King” you could easily imagine that warm personality reeling you in.

The 240-page “Arnold Palmer: Homespun Stories of The King” by Chris Rodell is available on Amazon and in bookstores nationwide.

