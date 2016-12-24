Arnold Palmer Memoir Will Inspire You – On and Off the Course

0 SHARES 13 VIEWS Share Tweet

A few weeks before his final book was in print, 87-year-old Arnold Palmer passed away in a Pittsburgh hospital. Although he won an impressive 62 professional tournaments, many will remember his kindness, generosity, and humble approach to life.

“Arnold Palmer: A Life Well Played, My Stories” is a comprehensive overview of Palmer’s life, not only on the golf course, but in the kind and benevolent way he conducted himself throughout his life.

Receiving the complimentary book that was sent to RVlife.com for review, the book has three broad categories: Golf, Life, and Business, all of which he was extremely successful. “A Life Well Played” begins with a tribute to his father, who had a profound influence throughout the golfer’s life.

In a way, this is Palmer’s gift to the world. It’s a treasure trove of entertaining anecdotes and timeless wisdom that readers will celebrate and cherish as we reflect on the memory and impact of this icon.

Published by St. Martin’s Press, “Arnold Palmer: A Life Well Played, My Stories” retails for $22.99 and is available at amazon.com. Whether you golf or not, this book teaches humility in sport and life.

Gracious, fair, and a true gentleman, Arnold Palmer was the gold standard of how to conduct yourself. The book has advice and guidance, stories of his career on the course, success in business, and his great relationships. With his passing, the lessons shared in “A Life Well Played” have never been more meaningful.

Arnold Palmer: A Life Well Lived

His humility was evident when he wrote the following. “I never cared for the nickname ‘the King.’ At times, it has made me uncomfortable and even a bit irritated to be referred to in that way. I know it was meant to be flattering, but there is no king of golf. There never has been, and there never will be. Golf is the most democratic game on earth, a pastime of the people that grants no special privileges and pays no mind to whether a man is a hotel doorman or a corporate CEO. It punishes and exalts us all with splendid but uncompromising equal opportunity.”

Additionally, at the end of the book, Palmer writes, “I’ve always tried to be a role model, to set a good example, and sometimes I’ve wondered if I did a good enough job in that regard.”

To that I respond: You have no idea of the far-reaching affect you’ve had on this planet. Well played, Mr. Palmer. Rest in peace.