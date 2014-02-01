Augusta RV Flex Travel Trailer

0 SHARES 335 VIEWS Share Tweet

Augusta RV, a company founded two years ago, has given the name Flex to its travel trailers to denote its flexibility in offering customers choices, including an option of three exterior colors, as well as a choice of interior decors.

The high-gloss gel-coat sidewalls on Flex travel trailers are available in brown, gray or white. Flexibility is one hallmark of the brand and so is its emphasis on quality construction, said marketing director Christopher Eppers.

“The quality we put in the product is astounding,” Eppers said, reflected by an extremely low rate of warranty claims. Augusta RV builds its trailer walls with 1 1/2-inch aluminum tubing spaced every 16 inches on center and uses 3/8-inch plywood on the roof. Cabinets are solid maple hardwood, with hidden hinges on cabinet doors and with ball bearing roller guides on drawers.

The interior includes long-lasting Shaw nylon carpeting and Lane bonded leather furniture for comfort and durability.

One of the most popular models is the Flex AT-28BH travel trailer, which has plenty of sleeping room for families, with full-size bunk beds, a queen bed and a hide-a-bed sofa. It has a U-shaped dinette, entertainment center and a kitchen that includes a three-burner cooktop, oven, microwave and double-door refrigerator. It carries an MSRP of $32,659.

For information, visit augusta-rv.com.