Do You Know When to Avoid Free Overnight RV Parking?

Finding a decent RV park for one night can be a hassle after driving all day. Sometimes the safest and easiest thing to do is overnight in a shopping center parking lot. Unfortunately there’s a certain level of risk drivers take when doing so. Eventually all RVers learn there are certain times when it’s best to avoid free overnight RV parking and choose a RV park instead.
Are You Driving into Trouble?
You’ll need to balance your own risk tolerance for parking lot stays. The best time to think about it is before you’re exhausted while behind the wheel. Now is the time to consider when it’s worthwhile to completely avoid free overnight parking on the road.
“I just have a tough time paying $30 and upward for an RV slot with little usage of utilities,” shares RV Life reader Steve in a recent Walmart camping article on RVlife.com. Fellow RVer Mary Jo agrees and says that “We are so tired of all the ‘fancy’ things that we wouldn’t ever use with a ridiculous price, just a good simple place to spend a peaceful night then move on.”
Most RVers can relate to these sentiments. But if you choose parking lot “camping,” there may be a time when you unknowingly drive into a hotbed of crime.
“As a retired law enforcement officer, we have a local Walmart inundated with problems of a criminal nature,” shares reader John Funk. “I’ve seen several Walmart’s with similar type of criminal activity, drugs, vehicle burglaries, vandalism, etc. A Walmart parking lot would be the last place I’d prodigies my family me or mine just for an overnight stay.”
When to Avoid Free Overnight RV Parking
Don’t even think about dry camping at a retail store parking lot until you consider these two common sense guidelines:
Skip it When You Don’t Know the Area
If you want to overnight in an unfamiliar retail setting, stop and chat with people already parked there. “Talking to truck drivers is a great way to find out information, such as good or bad areas and rest stops to avoid,” suggests RV Life reader Dawn.
Leave if Security Cameras and No Parking Signs are Posted
Retail stores invest in security cameras and post “No Parking” signs for a reason. “Walmart parking lots at least in my area aren’t really safe even for non RV’ers. They’re a place where most people would not want to stay very long,” says an anonymous RV Life reader. If you spot security devices, turn around and find a good RV park.
How to Make Overnight RV Parking Cheaper
It’s not hard to save money on one night stands. You’ll always have cost-effective options if you utilize RV trip planning apps in advance.
“At our age we like to keep daily journeys relative short…so being a member of various travel clubs, it’s usually not too difficult to find something close by our route in the $15-20 range for the night, complete with full hookups and other amenities.” says Michael Grandy.
Join some of the popular camping clubs for RVers that make the most sense for you. Sure, not all of the member RV parks will be winners. Check what other RVers say about parks along your itinerary and you won’t run out of options when you hit the wall after a long driving day.
17 Oaks says
Try to have more than one discount avenue: Good Sam, AAA and do not forget Senior and Military. My BEST discounts have been military, one place I stay at is run and owned by former military and they give right at half off. Bear in mind that the closer you get to a ‘feature’ (town, city, beach, state/natl park etc the cost can really climb and the discount can get small. TIP: Many state/natl parks are very large and have several off the beaten path places to stay. These are generally on the back side and not on any main hwy. They may also have some drawbacks such as no TV and no FONE service. Their rates can be VERY low compared to the other side of the park. Yes you may need to drive 50 or more miles out of your way and it may be on some unimproved roads. But the stay can well be worth it if you like less noise, traffic and kids screaming…Check the map for these and often the views can be breathtaking, just a challenge and time to get there…
Norman G says
We have discovered that many small towns have municipal campgrounds. Almost always neat, tidy and quiet. Some have hook-ups, and others do not, but we have always felt safe in them. Maybe I shouldn’t give out this little secret and make it harder to get into in the future!
Ray Brown says
This article seems like an advertisement for the RV campgrounds industry. We have been victimized by theft infinitely more in “safe” RV parks than any boondocking we’ve ever done, either in remote or urban areas. We ONLY use RV parks (and only if they participate in Passport America) to dump and refill tanks, and recharge batteries. Our favorite “urban” boondocking are not Walmarts but RV-friendly truck stops like Flying J’s. The sounds of the truck stop becomes like white noise and you can run your generator anytime you want.
Phil A says
I have stayed at some flying J and feel safe. and the restaurant is open 24/7.