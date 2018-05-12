Here’s Where You Should Visit In Bakersfield

1 SHARES 69 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Bakersfield, California, with a population of roughly 350,000, is the Golden State’s ninth largest city. Flanking the southern end of the San Joaquin Valley, about 110 miles north of Los Angeles, Bakersfield is much more than the agriculture it is known for. The city has long been associated with the country western “Bakersfield Sound,” thanks to musicians like Buck Owens and Merle Haggard.

A Country RV Park is an excellent home base while exploring the Bakersfield area. This comfortable pet-friendly park features 120 sites and is located on the east side of Bakersfield.

Amenities include pull-throughs, big rig access, full hookups, a pool and hot tub, cable TV, Wi-Fi, a country store and mini-mart, laundry facilities and showers, a clubhouse/recreation hall, and two large park areas. There are plenty of restaurants and stores in the area, but nothing within walking distance.

Located 10 miles northeast of the park is Kern River Golf Course. The par 70 course measures 6,458 yards from the tips. Kern River Golf Course offers terrific views and challenging play for golfers at every skill level.

To help level the playing field, they recently added the PGA’s Family Course/Tour Experience. The 18-hole course was designed by William F. Bell and opened for play in 1951.

The Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace is truly one of the highlights and most popular venues in the Bakersfield area. This fun-filled tribute to the legendary singer features live entertainment, a full restaurant, a store and museum, and memorabilia from Buck’s career that adorns the walls throughout.

Another attraction to visit while in town includes the California Living Museum (CALM). This zoo features a park-like setting, and some of its residents include rare endangered animals that have either been injured in some way and cannot return to the wild.

Opened in 1983, CALM also displays and interprets native California animals, plants, fossils, and artifacts for education, recreation, conservation, and research.

The Bakersfield Museum of Art and Buena Vista Museum of Natural History & Science are also worth an afternoon if time permits.

For more detailed information about the area, check out VisitBakersfield.com. You can also read more about A Country RV Park on RV Park Reviews.