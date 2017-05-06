Bayou Oaks South Course opens in New Orleans

0 SHARES 3 VIEWS Share Tweet



In 2005, Hurricane Katrina devastated parts of New Orleans, including the venerable City Park Golf Complex. It wasn’t until 2008 that the North Course was rebuilt and the driving range reopened.

It has been a long process, but in the spring of 2017, the much-awaited Bayou Oaks South Course in City Park finally opened to the public. This magnificent par 72, 18-hole championship course plays to 7,302 yards and was designed by Rees Jones in association with Torre Design Consortium. The architect retained just one hole from the original East and West courses. The new South Course also features 46 bunkers, more than 300 oak trees, and water hazards on 14 of the 18 holes.

The original City Park golf course consisted of nine-holes and was built in 1902. Over the years, the complex expanded to include four golf courses at one point. City Park hosted the Greater New Orleans Open, a forerunner of the Zurich Classic, from 1938-48 and again from 1958-62. Hall of Fame golfers Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, and Sam Snead have all competed in various tournaments at New Orleans City Park.

The entire City Park area is as magical and unique as the city of New Orleans. The 1,300-acre outdoor oasis has enchanted New Orleanians since 1854, making it one of the nation’s oldest urban parks. In addition to the fabulous Bayou Oaks Golf Courses, the other crown jewels within City Park include the world’s largest stand of mature live oaks, many of which date back nearly 800 years.

According to New Orleans historical records, the story of City Park was shaped by two major events: the Great Depression and Hurricane Katrina. During the Great Depression of the 1930s, the Roosevelt Administration invested $12 million in developing the park as part of the Works Progress Administration (W.P.A.), which employed 20,000 men and women to build roadways, fountains, and even Tad Gormley Stadium. Much of the art found throughout the park originated in the W.P.A. era.

RVing options nearby

Located just across Lake Pontchartrain Causeway is Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville. This is a favorite destination of many RVers who visit Louisiana. The park offers 173 sites, a quiet beach, plenty of picturesque shady oak trees draped in moss, hiking trails, and the perfect spot for sunset views and photos. Other amenities at this pet-friendly park include 30/50 amp electricity, pull-through spaces, Wi-Fi, water, and shower facilities.

Only a half-hour’s drive to the French Quarter, Fontainebleau State Park is a great location for visiting New Orleans and other area attractions.

