Why You’re Going To Love British Columbia’s Okanagan Region

0 SHARES 7 VIEWS Share Tweet

Picturesque golf courses and comfortable RV parks are plentiful in Vernon, British Columbia, 275 miles east of Vancouver. Offering a host of cultural activities, Vernon is situated in the Okanagan region some 30 miles north of Kelowna, B.C. and just over 100 miles north of the U.S./Washington State border at Osoyoos, Canada’s only desert. Vernon also offers plenty of sunshine and lots of outdoor activities, like golf, wine tasting, and a variety of RV parks.

Many RVers stay near Swan Lake, specifically Swan Lake RV Resort. Not to be confused with Swan Lake Campground and RV Park a mile-and-a-half down the road, pet-friendly Swan Lake RV Resort offers 182 sites, most of which can accommodate big rigs and many are pull-throughs. Often called one of the best RV parks in British Columbia, Swan Lake RV Resort has plenty of amenities including 30/50 amp electrical, central washrooms and showers, a heated outdoor pool and hot tub, picnic area, clubhouse, as well as a library.

One of several quality courses in the area, the Vernon Golf and Country Club dates back more than a century and readily welcomes visitors. The par 72, 18-hole championship course plays longer than the 6,609 yards you see on the scorecard. Towering Lombardi poplars and mature weeping willows stand guard over the beautiful parkland setting, while the Okanagan Valley Railroad bisects the “inside five” from the rest of the golf course. Holes 3-15 are on one side of the track while holes 1, 2, and 16-18 are on the other side. The Vernon Golf and Country Club also includes a golf shop and clubhouse overlooking the first tee box.

In and around the town of Vernon, visitors can find several quality wineries, U-pick fruit orchards, cheese farms, farmer’s markets, several other golf courses, and lots of lake activities. Sweet Caroline’s Bakery was voted the No.1 bakery in the North Okanagan for five consecutive years. Bean Scene Coffee House and 34th Street Coffee House are a good choice for your morning cup of Joe. Numerous restaurants are available, including several featuring international fare.

The Vernon Tasting Trail offers various suggestions to wet your whistle and whet your appetite. A comprehensive overview of the greater Vernon, B.C. area is available at www.tourismvernon.com.