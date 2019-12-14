Five of the Best RV Life Books for Nomads

0 SHARES 24 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

The nomadic lifestyle is rich in material that makes for great RV life books. If you enjoy a good travel story or flipping through a lovely photo book about RV travel, here are three of the best. All are guaranteed to ease your travel itch and inspire you to hit the road.

The Top Five RV Life Books to Soothe a Bad Case of Wanderlust

Not all RVers choose to live in diesel pusher coaches or towable trailers. The van life movement is more popular than ever and this book shows exactly why.

From Amazon:

With hundreds of funky vehicles, awe-inspiring landscapes, and cleverly designed interiors in tiny spaces, Van Life is perfect for anyone who dreams about living on the open road.

More and more, people of all generations — from millennials to baby boomers — are taking a break from conventional life for the freedom, tranquility, and adventure of being on the road and living in a converted vintage truck, camper, or van.

One of these van-dwellers, Foster Huntington, created the #vanlife hashtag as he chronicled his adventures of living in a van and driving it across the country. He tapped into a community of like-minded individuals looking to explore nature at their own pace and live a debt-free lifestyle.

Van Life showcases the best crowd-sources photographs from Foster’s social media accounts — many of which have never been posted or seen before. Organized into sections like Volkswagen vans, American vans, converted vans, school buses, and more, the selection of photos includes shots of the unique vehicles and the beautiful locations they’ve been parked. From stunning beaches to dramatic mountains and picturesque forests, and with fully designed interiors with kitchens and sleeping quarters, this stunning array of life-on-the-road-possibilities might just be enough to get you to pack up your things and hit the highway.

Also included are informative and topical interviews with solo travelers, couples, and families who are living this new American dream.

What better way to learn about the RV life than from people who’ve been doing it for a few years? This book shares great insight into the lifestyle and how to get started.

From Amazon:

Whether you’re downsizing or thrill-seeking—or anything in between—find out if the RV lifestyle is right for you, and learn how to transition from a life of traditional home-ownership to one on the road.

Do you love traveling? Meeting new people and seeing new places? Are you craving a life that feels meaningful and new? The RV lifestyle could be the answer.

Both aspirational and practical, Living the RV Life is your ultimate guide to living life on the road—for people of all ages looking to downsize, travel, or work on the go. Learn if life in a motor home is right for you, with insightful details on the experiences of full-time RV-ers, tips for how to choose an RV (how big? new or used?), whether to sell your home (and if not, what to do with it), model costs, sample routes and destinations, basic vehicle maintenance, legal and government considerations—and much more! Written in a light and an easy-to-understand style, Living the RV Life is your bible to living a mobile life.

Every RVer can use a great trip guide! Here’s one of the best.

From Amazon:

Filled with helpful travel tips and beautiful National Geographic photography, this expert guide showcases the best experiences in the top national, state, and city parks throughout North America.

In the sequel to the best-selling 50 States, 5,000 ideas, National Geographic turns to the United States’ and Canada’s most pristine–and adventure-filled–national, state, and city parks with 5,000 ideas for the ultimate vacation. Showcasing the best experiences, both obvious and unexpected, each entry in this robust guide provides an overview of the park, detailed travel advice, fascinating facts, insider knowledge about wildlife, and expert tips for hiking, biking, camping, and exploring. From the geysers of Yellowstone National Park to the Everglades’ Nine Mile Pond Canoe Trail and the stunning peaks of Banff and Jasper in Alberta, each page will fuel your wanderlust. Plus, explore the natural beauty tucked away in cities like New York’s Central Park and Boston Commons, and find bonus parks with day-trip suggestions to nearby neighbors. Top 10 lists throughout highlight best-of destinations for river trips, monuments, panoramic views, beaches, and more. This comprehensive book provides all the inspiration and information you need to plan your next park visit–and make it a memorable one.