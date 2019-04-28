Our Favorite Places To Visit Near Billings, Montana

0 SHARES 58 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Montana lives up to its nickname, Big Sky Country. As the state’s largest city, Billings is relatively small with just over 100,000 inhabitants. But numerous visitors flock to Billings annually, enjoying the stark natural beauty, wide-open country, and historical remnants.

Billings Village RV Park has been hosting visitors for the last 43 years. Open year-round, the park offers 75 spaces that can accommodate RVs of any size. Other amenities include full hook-ups, free cable TV and Wi-Fi, showers, restrooms, water, laundry facilities, a bike trail, book exchange, and more. Billings Village RV Park is located just off of Interstate 90 and close to the downtown Billings area.

Nearby, Yegen Golf Club has pleased the public for the last 27 years. The links-style 18-hole course is a par 71 that stretches to 6,617 yards from the tips. Its many wide fairways make Yegen Golf Club a local favorite.

If you love history, don’t miss a visit to Pompey’s Pillar, 25 miles east of Billings. This national monument is one of the few remnants of the Lewis and Clark expedition from 1805-06. Captain William Clark, his guide, Sacagawea, her 18-month old son (nicknamed “Pompey”), and a crew of 11 men stopped near the 200-foot-high rock outcropping on the return leg of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

On July 25, 1806, Clark carved his signature and the date in the rock and recorded doing so in his journal. The historic signature remains today, and visitors can walk on a boardwalk to see it.

Another dose of history—the Little Big Horn Battlefield National Monument—can be experienced about an hour’s drive east of Billings just off Interstate 90. In the visitor center, you can learn about this historical battle by viewing a 25-minute orientation video. Visitors can also explore the museum or browse the bookstore.

Also on the grounds are the Indian Memorial and the 7th Cavalry Monument on top of Last Stand Hill, a.k.a. “Custer’s Last Stand.” Visitors also walk the ¼ mile Deep Ravine trail or drive the 4.5-mile road that explores the Reno-Benteen Battlefield site.

For more information about the area, check out www.visitbillings.com. You can also learn more about Billings Village RV Park on Campground Reviews.

While you’re in Montana, Explore One Of The Best-Preserved Ghost Towns In The West