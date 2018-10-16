How To Cook Breakfast Over The Campfire With A Stick

3 SHARES 67 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Fall has arrived, which means campfires are allowed again on most public lands and campgrounds after being banned over the hot dry summer.

Man has been cooking over a campfire since he first discovered how to create fire. Most every RVer has enjoyed roasting marshmallows or hot dogs on a stick over a fire, but have you ever tried cooking an entire breakfast?

One of our RVing friends came up with the idea after seeing a post regarding cooking cinnamon rolls on a stick over the fire. Poke a twig through the rolls to help secure them.

That worked so well we thought, if you can use a stick for breakfast rolls, why not bacon and eggs too? Cooking bacon on a stick is just a matter of finding the right stick with a couple of protruding nubs a few inches apart.

Poke the nub through one end of the bacon, then wrap the bacon around the stick securing the other end to the other nub, place over the fire until fried and smoked to perfection.

Eggs proved to be a little more difficult, but with a little aluminum foil, the problem was quickly rectified. Use the foil to make a pouch, crack a couple of eggs into it, add pepper, cheese, vegetables, and whatever else you like, fold the top closed, poke your roasting stick through the top, and then “bake” over the fire.

The trick is to have one or two chefs cooking each entree so they all come out of the fire at the same time and you can enjoy them hot on your breakfast plate!

