Camp Free Overnight with Boondockers Welcome

When it comes to choosing an overnight RV parking spot, wouldn’t it be nice to have a fellow RVer invite you to park on their property – instead of stealth camping in a big box parking lot, hoping that security guards don’t kick you out at 3 am?

Thanks to Boondockers Welcome, now you can sleep easy at night on the road.

Whenever you travel by RV and need safe overnight parking spots along the way, you can turn to Boondockers Welcome, a membership club connecting people who love RVing, boondocking, and traveling on a budget.

Find Free Overnight RV Parking

Boondockers Welcome matches property owning-RVers with RVers on the road looking for a place to stop overnight – all for less than the price of one night in a RV park. The way it works is easy:

There are two types of membership levels for the club: Hosts and Users.

Users fill out a profile that shares details about their travels, RV type, parking needs and other factors like whether they have pets. The cost to become a user is $24.95 a year.

Hosts fill out all of the above in addition to sharing details about their parking accommodations and availability restrictions. Hosts who go on the road in their RV can also enjoy Boondockers Welcome services, but at the discounted rate of just $19.95 for the first year. Hosts can then earn credit toward a free yearly membership just by receiving positive reviews from Boondockers Welcome users.

Whenever users need overnight RV parking, they can search the Boondocker’s Welcome interactive map to find the general location of spots along their route.

Users then send a confidential message to all potential property hosts through the club’s secure database. Once both hosts and users agree via email or phone that they’re a good match, details and directions for the property are exchanged.

Anyone who travels in a self-contained RV can join this growing club comprised of members and property owners around the world. As long as you have an enthusiastic attitude about meeting new people and seeing different places in your RV, you’re a perfect fit for Boondockers Welcome.

Overnight accommodations can vary from a driveway parking spot in a suburban neighborhood to a secluded meadow in the Rocky Mountains. Some property owners are OK with allowing guests to stay multiple nights, while others require shorter stays. The best part about becoming a member is it allows you to become more well-acquainted with an area by becoming friends with locals who are usually thrilled about sharing locations of their favorite spots.

Boondockers Welcome is a great addition to the frugal Rver’s arsenal of budget camping resources.