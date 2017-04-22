Camping, Golfing on the Colorado River

0 SHARES 21 VIEWS Share Tweet



The Pirate’s Den RV Resort and Marina on the Colorado River is a great year-round Arizona destination in Parker. Located about 180 miles south of Las Vegas, Pirate’s Den RV Resort features 152 campsites, two popular restaurants, and an adjacent championship golf course.

Part of La Paz County’s immaculate 92-acre waterfront parcel, Pirate’s Den Resort brings the magic of the Caribbean to the Colorado River. In addition to the 152 campsites, the resort was designed to accommodate oversized Class A rigs. Other amenities include high-speed Internet access, 50-watt electrical hook up, clean water, and sewer hook ups.

The social centerpiece of Pirate’s Den RV Resort and Marina is the Thirsty Pirate beach bar and Black Pearl restaurant which features unique rustic pirate-themed character. Relax under shady umbrellas, palm trees, or palapas, and enjoy a meal or drink while overlooking the Colorado River.

Adjacent to the resort you will find Emerald Canyon Golf Course. Opened in 1989, the par 72 course measures 6,657 yards from the championship tees. Designed by Bill Phillips, Emerald Canyon is one of Arizona’s most visually spectacular and challenging courses. In fact, Golf Digest Magazine rated it a four star (out of five).

The scenic course is carved out of the Buckskin Mountains and canyons of the lower Sonoran Desert, and overlooks the Colorado River. Affectionately referred to as the ‘Jewel of the Desert,’ Emerald Canyon also offers a putting green, two practice greens, a lighted driving range, full-service pro shop, and a snack bar.

Pirate’s Den RV Resort is a perfect temporary home base for exploring the area’s surrounding desert paradise or enjoying the abundant recreational activities. Do not miss nearby Parker Dam, which is definitely worth a visit. If you enjoy bucolic scenery, Parker Dam is a must. On the drive there, you see numerous burros feeding alongside the highway. You can also drive over the dam and into California.

For a truly cultural experience don’t miss the Desert Bar and Nellie E Saloon. Located a few miles out of town on a challenging road, this iconic bar in the middle of nowhere serves cold beer, bar food, and loads of atmosphere.

There are many things to enjoy at Pirate’s Den Resort where customers are the greatest treasure!

# # #