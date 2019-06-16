Here’s Where You Need To Visit In Maine

0 SHARES 27 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

The state of Maine is best known for being one of the original 13 Colonies and for harvesting great lobster. The Pine Tree State harvests 90 percent of the country’s lobsters and 99 percent of the blueberries.

Records aside, Maine is also the home of L.L. Bean quality outdoor clothing headquarters and author Stephen King. A few miles away from King’s hometown of Bangor you’ll find the Holden Family Campground.

This popular RV park serves as a great home base for exploring the many area attractions. Holden Family Campground features 38 sites, full hookups, and many additional comforts. Additional amenities include 30/50 amp electrical, water, sewer, restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, a heated pool, free Wi-Fi, a book lending library, and a playground.

If you’re into scary books and Stephen King, then you should not miss a local tour while in town. Many of the locations for inspiration are visited and explained during the tour. Just so you know, the famous author is a big deal in Maine!

Traditions Golf Club and Learning Center is just a few hundred yards away from Holden Family Campground. The par-35, nine-hole course measures 2,619 yards from the longest tee box. This is a fun and popular course with a laid back dress code and no tee times required.

The indoor golf facility has been extremely popular, especially during those cold winter months. You can tee it up inside at 95 different courses. Additional amenities at the course include a driving range and short game practice facility. Also, two of Maine’s most iconic brands, Pat’s Pizza and Gifford’s Ice Cream, can both be found at Traditions Golf Club.

Acadia National Park is only about an hour away from Holden Family Campground. Drive the park’s scenic 27-mile Loop Road in your tow vehicle. Along the way, stop at Jordan Pond House, the only restaurant within Acadia.

For more information about the area, check out Visit Greater Bangor. You can also learn more about Holden Family Campground on Campground Reviews and on their website.

