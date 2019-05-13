4 Innovative Camping Products Under $40

3 SHARES 981 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Who doesn’t love new gear? There always seems to be new and improved stuff coming at you, but living in an RV requires some careful consideration as to what gets priority over the valuable space inside. We have tried a multitude of gizmos over the years, but these four items are newer additions that have stood up to our demands.

The Life Straw was initially designed as an easy portable water treatment system to help disadvantaged people across the globe fight water-borne diseases. It uses a two-stage filtration process to quickly turn pretty much any water source into drinking water.

First, the hollow fiber membrane traps contaminants (like bacteria and parasites), then a second carbon capsule absorbs chemicals chlorine and pesticides.

Other filter options, like the Life Straw Flex, can treat heavy metals as well. Life Straw filters up to 1,000 liters of liquid, surpasses EPA filter standards, is tiny and lightweight, and can be used anywhere you might not trust the water.



2. Coleman Double Washbasin, About $16 on Amazon

This nifty pop-up sink is a great backup sink for RVers that can fold down to the size of a briefcase when not in use.

It is highly versatile; you can use it for dishes, washing produce, doing laundry, a washing station for kids, foot soaks, or for when the dog finds a skunk and needs a bath. You can also use it as part of your storage or organizing system instead of storing it folded.



3. ECEEN 13W foldable solar panel $40 on Amazon

Having a lightweight, foldable solar panel allows for an easy power source for a wide range of electronics wherever you go without as much drain on your rig’s power system.

The ECEEN system folds into a notebook size and is durable enough for outdoor activities. Take it with you on your hike to keep your batteries fresh.

It includes a voltage regulator to ensure stable current while charging. The design is great for beginners as well with a simple setup and an included clip ring for charging nearly anything.

4. Thermacell Mosquito Repeller $19 on Amazon

Mosquito-borne illnesses are quickly becoming a significant health concern for many people who enjoy the outdoors. The Thermacell device repels mosquitoes by using a fuel cartridge that heats up a repellent mat. It provides a 15-foot area of protection for up to 12 hours.

The system doesn’t require electricity, so it is very portable. You can take it on a picnic or just sit by the fire outside your rig and be protected.

The repellent is a synthetic version of the natural insect repellent found in chrysanthemum plants. The repellent is scent-free and doesn’t require you to wear sprays or lotions.



