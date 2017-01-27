Play Canyon West Golf Club and Explore Texas Hill Country

0 SHARES 34 VIEWS Share Tweet

Located about 30 miles west of Fort Worth, Oak Creek RV Park and nearby Canyon West Golf Club in Weatherford, Texas combine to provide a wealth of services and activity for RVers. Stay a few days or a few weeks as this cozy 12-month resort offers 120 sites with several amenities. For instance, RVers will enjoy the benefits of the 30-50 amp, water, sewer, Wi-Fi, and pet area. It also has big rig access. The spacious reception hall is the center of activity for the park, and includes a full-service kitchen, two big screen TVs with surround sound, and a patio area with large bathrooms and changing rooms.

Test your Game at Canyon West Golf Club

Five miles from the RV park is The Canyon West Golf Club. This 18-hole course lays among scenic North Texas Hill Country with waterfalls, streams, exposed rocks, prairie grasses, and mesquite trees. It measures 6,653 yards from the championship tees and the elevated tee boxes enhance the surrounding countryside views. The public course is open all-year and is designed by Wes and Stan Mickle.

Golfers will notice that the front nine differs greatly from the back nine. While the front is more open, the back has tree-laden fairways and water on four holes. Additionally, several of the greens have unique designs and include different shapes and sizes, including oval, figure eight, and a three-leaf clover, to name a few. Further, the signature hole is number 12, a par 3 island green that measures only 134 yards. Although short, the shot requires precision. Nonetheless, the scenery from the tee box is stunning.

After golf, relax in the 7,200 square-foot native limestone clubhouse featuring 360-degree panoramic views of Canyon West Golf Club. So, enjoy a meal and catch up on the latest golf news on one of several flat screen TVs.

Additionally, if you want a break from the game it’s worth exploring Texas Hill Country and the town of Weatherford, which still displays some of its pioneer roots. Sites like The Blackwell House Hotel, Old Santa Fe Train Depot, and Weatherford National Bank are just some of the attractions. Of particular interest are the Museum of the Americas, Capernaum Village, and the National Vietnam War Museum. Also, Chandor Gardens and Clark Gardens Botanical Park are both worth an afternoon stroll.