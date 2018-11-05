New RV Resort Open In California Wine Country

39 SHARES 208 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

In Central California’s gorgeous wine country, Cava Robles RV Resort recently celebrated their Grand Opening in June 2018. This new luxury resort in the rolling vineyards of Paso Robles has full hookup RV sites and cottages, as well as many on-site activities like wine tasting.

Cava Robles Resort has a unique layout with three types of RV sites—Deluxe, Premium, and Elite—including back-ins and pull-thrus with full hook-ups. They also have various cottages available with access to the same amenities.

Guests can make full use of their two pools, two Jacuzzi spas, laundry facilities, picnic area, fire pits, off-leash dog parks, and walking trails. There is also a game room, splash pad, and playground for the kids.

They offer several activities at the resort for kids and adults alike. This includes Arts & Crafts (and Wine & Canvas), Movies In The Park, fitness classes and water aerobics, massage & spa services, and weekend entertainment.

Their convenient location and new facilities can also serve as a perfect venue for your next event. They welcome weddings, RV rallies, and reunions, as well as requests for catering services.

Their on-site Farmhouse Bistro serves great food to pair with the local beer and wine. There are Bento boxes you can grab and take on-the-go, or if you have time, dine in and try one of their stone-fired pizzas.

You could spend days at Cava Robles Resort without leaving, however, there is lots to see and do in the area. The town of Paso Robles has 250+ wineries as well as many shops and restaurants. It is about mid-way between Los Angeles and San Francisco, and the coast is only about a half-hour drive away.

Cava Robles is owned by the larger Sun RV Resorts, whose 100+ locations include two other parks in Paso Robles, this now being the largest. For their first holiday season, the resort is currently offering a free site upgrade holiday special throughout the end of the year.

