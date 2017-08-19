Here’s Where To Golf In Beautiful Northeast Washington

0 SHARES 20 VIEWS Share Tweet

Chewelah Golf and Country Club RV Park ranks as one of the top hidden gems in northeast Washington. Located 45 minutes north of Spokane, this premiere park and golf course offers 27 holes of golf and 27 sites for RVs.

The 18-hole course is carved into majestic conifers, boasting plush bent-grass greens, manicured fairways, and four sets of tees to challenge any skill level. The par 72 course stretches to 6,645 yards and is always in mint condition. Designed by Keith Hellstrom, the 18-hole track opened in 1976. Due to its hilly terrain, walking the course is not recommended.

If you are looking for a little exercise on your round of golf, the nine-hole course at Chewelah Golf and Country Club features 3,205 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 36. Designed by James Krause, the course opened in 2001.

The atmosphere at Chewelah Golf and Country Club is casual but the courses are always in great shape, and the staff, friendly. Cost of a round is very reasonable, and the twilight deals are enticing. In addition to golf, Chewelah Golf and Country Club RV Park offers an ample practice facility, a 3,800-foot lighted airstrip, and three new tennis courts.

RVers will be impressed with the sites available at Chewelah Golf and Country Club RV Park. The 27 pull-through sites are complete with full hookups and free WiFi. The park is also pet friendly and located in a peaceful setting. The park’s proximity to the golf courses makes it a desirable stop for golfing RVers.

The Rusty Putter Bar and Grille at Chewelah Golf and Country Club RV Park serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a variety of menu items. The patio is a popular area for a cold beverage or to watch players tee off on the first hole.

While visiting the area, the Quartzite Brewing Company in Chewelah is certainly worth a stop, even if you don’t drink beer. In addition to the local beers on tap, visitors will appreciate the hand-made bar and tabletops, crafted by a talented local artisan. You can also absorb the incredible view of the rock face of Quartzite Mountain off to the east.

If you’re traveling in the Evergreen State, there’s a lot to experience in Chewelah, Washington. For more information on Chewelah Golf and Country Club RV Park, check them out on RV Park Reviews.