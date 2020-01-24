Finally, Clean Water For RVers 

56 SHARES 349 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Sponsored by Clear 2 O®

We, the collective conscience of RVers, all just thought we were filtering our water. We’ve all looked down a row of campground faucets, each of them spawning a familiar blue pod, realizing we were all duped into using the same filter, while sparking mild concern of a potential Smurf uprising.

What we didn’t realize is, those blue water filters don’t get the job done. Filled with loose carbon and up to a 100-micron filter, debris as large as a human hair has no trouble getting through. It’s a stretch to even use the word “filter” when describing some of the products we RVers have been using.

Fortunately, that’s all changed. Backed by years of experience, Clear 2 O® is out to set the RVing world on fire, and put that fire out with the cleanest water available.

The first thing you’ll notice is the UV-coated, bright green exterior. Inside, however, is where the magic happens.

Using a solid carbon core, the Clear 2 O® filter specs out at a minuscule 1-micron, small enough to filter out human red blood cells. While you aren’t likely to need to filter out blood cells (unless that uprising does occur), you will find that the Clear 2 O® filter reduces contaminants and eliminates the tastes and odors in your water. You’ll also see the reduction of chlorine, sediment, heavy metals, lead, mercury, volatile organic compounds, pesticides, herbicides, pharmaceuticals, and industrial wastes.

Many RVers rely on bottled water for their drinking water while on the road, but bottled water has its own problems. In addition to BPA concerns, bottles that are not recycled end up as land waste. In the U.S. alone, landfills are overflowing with 2-million tons of discarded water bottles.

Most campgrounds have no provision for recycling, which means if you want to recycle, you have to store the empties and bring them home. Even diligent recyclers take issue with the 35-pounds that a typical pack of water weighs, and can be difficult to tote around. RVers simply don’t trust the water coming from the camp faucet enough to drink it. If our brains thought the water might be good, our taste buds argued otherwise.

Clear 2 O® solves all of those issues by letting you drink the water from the campground. An inline filter such as the CRV2006 will hang off the faucet and filter down to 1-micron. Your RV’s onboard water filter system adds a second layer of filtration. Those with residential fridges get yet another filtration before super clean water and ice are delivered to the front of the refrigerator.

Don’t have a filter in the fridge? No worries, use a water filter pitcher such as the CWS100, or the CCT2000 countertop filter. Clear 2 O® also provides great universal replacement filters for your onboard all-coach filtration systems.

In addition to external, dual-canister filtration systems such as the CDC200, Clear 2 O® is going to put the RV world on notice with their up and coming DirtGUARD sediment pre-filter. Available in Spring 2020, this additional 20-micron filter is the first line of defense to keep out dirt, silt, sand, and debris before it enters your inline filter, thereby extending the life of that filter. The DirtGUARD filter can be cleaned and reused repeatedly throughout the camping season.

Small pop-ups and tent campers weren’t left out of the green revolution either. The CCF501 Camping Filter, also available in Spring 2020, has the same solid carbon 1-micron filter as the larger inline filter, but is small enough for backpackers and small camp setups. It also has the 20-micron dirt guard shield built-in!

The best part about Clear 2 O® products is that they have made such a buzz in the industry that some units are already in most Walmart stores, with the full line being available on Amazon, and of course, the Clear 2 O® website.

The time is coming to rise up and go green. It’s time to take back your storage and get rid of those giant packs of bottled water and to eliminate BPAs and plastic bottle waste. Time to buck the status quo and choose filtration products that make sense. The answer and the future of water for RVers is clear, Clear 2 O®.