The Climate Change Impact on RVing: Can You Cope?

RV sales are hot right now, but not nearly as scorching as the climate change impact on RVing we’re about to experience. You don’t need to hang up the keys, but rather learn to stay alive during cataclysmic weather events predicted for the future. Here’s what you need to know to keep climate change from ruining your adventures.

Get Ready for the Climate Change Impact on RVing Adventures

According to the experts at the Fall 2018 Northwest Climate Conference in Idaho, the U.S. and the rest of the world will see more wild weather in 2019. “If the guesses are right, if the models are right, things are not looking good,” a University of Idaho scientist told colleagues at the conference, according to the Idaho Statesman Newspaper.

If you camped beneath the smoke-filled skies of the west in 2018, you know what these scientists are talking about. During summer, over five million acres of forest lands burned to the ground.

More unpredictable and scary weather events are expected to follow. Watch for flooding, severe storms with high winds and more out of control wildfires.

For a preview, check out the 2018 Climate Assessment Report. Published by over 300 U.S. scientists, weather predictions include less snow, more flooding, droughts and increasingly unpredictable rain dumps across the west. In the Midwest, flooding, soil erosion, and water quality issues from agricultural runoff will dominate the landscape. Back east, worsening humidity, rising sea levels, algae blooms and record numbers of tropical storms will continue.

In addition, the effects of the upcoming weather phenomena known as El Nino and La Nina will likely have a tremendous impact on the planet’s climate. Climate change will impact RVing into next year and well into the future. Here’s how to deal with it.

Your first step in staying safe is to pick a campsite carefully. For instance, secluded boondocking campsites are lovely but in a fire or other emergency they are deadly. Look for a spot with multiple exits. And when you get there, keep your car keys and vehicle nearby, prepped to go in the event of an unexpected evacuation.

Spring runoff is often dangerous. RVers camped along rivers and streams are at great risk. If there’s even a small chance of rain in your region, don’t camp close to water. Also skip camping in a canyon, near low spots or anywhere with steep mountain walls closing in on you.

Keep an eye on current wildfires near your camping area. Learn which agencies are reporting on burn activity. Facebook and Twitter are helpful tools to check for the latest updates. Remember, road closures are common, so monitoring road condition websites is also important.

In addition, these other tips will help keep your rig, your family and you safe in all of the extreme weather events expected to roll our way in 2019.

Don’t Freeze in Winter

How To Avoid Winter Camping Problems In Your RV. Frozen holding tanks, poor insulation and poor refrigerator performance are common issues you might encounter during unpredictably cold winter RVing weather. Here’s how to cope with them.

8 Ways To Stay Warm While Camping In Cold Weather. Don’t let the cool temperatures keep you from getting out and camping. Here’s how to stay comfortable in cooler temperatures and keep on adventuring.

Hot Tips to Stay Cool in Summer

(Don’t) Get Injured Or Die In The National Parks. Most tourist deaths are the result of overconfidence or just simple bravado. Check out these surefire ways to end your national parks vacation on a bad note.

Keep Mosquitoes Away in Summer. Keep biting pests to a minimum with these camping tips to avoid mosquitoes.

Memorize these Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke Symptoms and Prevention. Remember the symptoms to watch for and the steps to take to prevent heat-related problems that can ruin your trip and threaten your health.

Got any other extreme weather camping tips? Share them in the comments below, let’s all learn how to stay safe in a climate change RVing world!