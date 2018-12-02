New Luxurious RV Resort Opens On Texas Gulf Coast

0 SHARES 43 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Coastal Breeze RV Resort recently celebrated their Grand Opening in November 2018. A short drive from the scenic beaches of the Gulf Coast, this luxurious new resort lies along the shore of Salt Lake in Rockport, Texas.

They have over 250 pull-thru and back-in RV sites with full hookups. The sites are extra roomy at 130 feet long and also include a soft carpet grassy area. They also have a few park models available to purchase.

Guests are welcome to relax in their swimming pool, clubhouse, or dog park. Head down to their beach and wooden pier for the best views of the lake and vibrant sunsets. The area is renowned for great fishing and the resort has a kayak launch available.

Rockport has lots to see and do and hosts various festivals, pop-up marketplaces, and concerts throughout the year. The downtown is full of shops and restaurants to browse, as well as attractions like the Maritime Museum.

The resort’s rates vary by season—you can see the current prices on their website. You can also check site availabilities and make reservations online here.

Have you visited this new Texas resort yet? Let us know about your experience on RV Park Reviews!

