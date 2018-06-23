These New Sunglasses Were Made For Outdoor Enthusiasts

0 SHARES 127 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Developers of a new line of sunglasses that fit in a small, protective case had the RV-golfer in mind. Popticals, maker of compact performance eyewear, has designed specific sunglasses for outdoor activities including golfing, hiking, fishing, biking, and running.

According to Joe Wieczorek of The Media Group, the company that promotes Popticals, this innovative line of sunglasses was developed by entrepreneur David Porter.

“Specifically, Porter saw a problem in that sports sunglasses had no easy and safe way to be carried around when not in use,” said Wieczorek. “The cases that wrap-around sunglasses come with are normally too bulky. Without a case, sunglasses often end up broken or lost. So Porter did what he does best and invented a solution: A design that allowed wrap-around sunglasses to fold down to a small size.”

And yes, they will fit nicely in a side pocket of a golf bag and won’t get damaged.

Popticals uses NYDEF Golf nylon lenses manufactured for the company by Carl Zeiss Vision, which are golf-specific lenses designed to bring visual precision to every golfer. NYDEF Golf lenses feature purple and violet tints to reduce the green saturation of the course, allowing the different shades of green to be more easily distinguished.

The lenses are non-polarized, on purpose. Polarized lenses flatten the image you see and affect depth perception, while NYDEF Golf keeps the depth of field intact and allows you to see reflected light that helps distinguish between varying textures and conditions of the course.

Also, Popticals offer the same clarity as glass lenses while remaining 18 percent lighter than polycarbonate lenses used in most other sunglasses.

In other words, they won’t feel heavy on your face, and best of all, they won’t fall off either.

At the heart of their patented design is the FL2 Micro-Rail System. Built into the frames, the FL2 Micro-Rail System’s track and stainless steel components allow the lenses to slide in parallel to each other for compact storage.

The glasses then fit inside a small, durable case that keeps them safe when not in use. This gives Popticals their unique portability while offering premium sports performance.

For more information on these innovative sunglasses, visit their website at Popticals.com. You can also find them on Amazon here.