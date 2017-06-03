Consider a two-state vacation this summer

0 SHARES 20 VIEWS Share Tweet



When traveling through the Midwest, consider a unique two-state vacation: Golf in Minnesota while RVing in Wisconsin. Separated by the mighty Mississippi River, Red Wing Golf Course in Minnesota is less than two miles from Island Campground and Marina in Hager City, Wisc.

Family-owned by the Moyers for the last three decades, Island Campground and Marina offers 108 campsites and 54 boat slips. All campsites have drinking water, fire pits, a picnic table and 20, 30, and 50 amp electric services. Since the RV park is located in the Mississippi River’s flood plain, on-site sewer is not available. Instead, campers have the option of a mobile pump-out service, for a nominal fee.

Across the river, Red Wing Golf Course has been in play for more than a century. Until a few years ago, it was private, but has since gone through new ownership and several other changes. Red Wing Golf Course is now a public track and joins Gopher Hills Golf Course and Clifton Highlands Golf Course which are collectively featured as the River Valley Golf Trail.

Located 50 miles south of the Twin Cities of St. Paul-Minneapolis, the 18-hole Red Wing Golf Course is a par 71 and measures 6,206 yards from the longest tees. The 102-year-old course features target golf which rewards accuracy and positioning over power and strength. The course also provides an enjoyable and challenging golfing experience for all levels of play. The majestic oak trees, rich green pines, and rugged sandstone bluffs make for a truly scenic golfing adventure.

Recently, the new owners poured more than $150,000 into renovating the Red Wing Golf Course clubhouse. The revamped structure now features the cozy Bar 19, which has a sports bar feel where patrons can enjoy a meal, beverage, or any of the multiple TV screens.

The town of Red Wing was incorporated as a town in 1857, and the historic downtown area offers many inviting places to visit. Not to be missed is the flagship Red Wing Shoe Store. Here, you can see the world’s largest boot, visit the Red Wing Shoe Museum, or browse the full-floor outlet center. Located in the historic St. James Hotel is the All-American Ski Jumping Hall of Fame and Museum. Also, the Red Wing pottery industry dates back to the 1860s and is still a popular draw with locals and visitors alike.

# # #