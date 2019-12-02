Visit The New Creekside RV Resort In Punta Gorda

135 SHARES 1k VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

RVers heading to Florida for the winter have been making that traditional trek for decades. If the Fort Myers area is your destination, consider Creekside RV Resort in nearby Punta Gorda. The new park truly lives up to its billing as a “resort.”

Creekside RV Resort easily blends in with the leisurely lifestyle abundant throughout the area. The park features 195 spacious sites on 47 acres and includes amenities like a 9,500-square-foot clubhouse, comfort stations, a dog run, an outdoor recreation area, a five-acre lake, and cul-de-sacs. Other features and activities include pickleball courts, a putting green, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center, horseshoes, a library, billiards, bocce ball, shuffleboard, a beach to lounge on, and endless activities and games.

The sites are huge: 40 feet wide by 80 feet long. Each site is well manicured and includes full hookups. They also offer Wi-Fi, showers, laundry facilities, and comfort stations throughout the park.

Best attractions in the area

Punta Gorda, a laid-back town of 20,000, is located about 20 miles north of Fort Myers off Highway 41 on Charlotte Harbor. The city was founded in 1884 and still maintains its small-town feel today. Punta Gorda offers waterfront parks, a system of pathways for walking and bicycling, and lots of shops and restaurants.

Make sure and carve out some time for a stroll, walk, run, or bike ride on the two-and-a-half-mile Charlotte Harbor shoreline Harborwalk in Punta Gorda. This is a great place to enjoy an early morning walk or photograph the setting sun. Harborwalk meanders past several parks, historical sites, as well as the fishing pier. Stop and tour the A.C. Freeman House, Charlotte County’s only Victorian home, built in 1903.

Another attraction along the Harborwalk is Fishermen’s Village, which offers a little of everything. This popular destination features more than 30 shops, including restaurants and services, a resort and marina, a military museum, and frequent special events. This unique waterfront mall and marina are open to the public daily. At Christmastime, the entire Fishermen’s Village is decorated for the holidays, transforming it into a magical and tropical wonderland!

If old cars are your fancy, don’t miss a visit to Muscle Car City Museum. With an emphasis on Chevrolets, the museum houses more than 200 vintage and classic cars from the 1950s through the 1970s. You can reminisce and have a meal at StingRays Bar & Grill at Muscle Car City.

Babcock Ranch Preserve is a must-visit if you love nature. The Swamp Buggy Tours get you up close and personal with Mother Nature and a variety of creatures who reside at the preserve. Babcock Ranch Preserve provides habitat for Florida black bear, Florida panthers, white-tailed deer, and wild turkey, among others.

Another interesting side trip is a visit to the Alligator Bay Distillers. Even if you don’t imbibe, this historic summary of the rum-making process is fascinating! Five tours are offered daily. Also, Fat Point Brewing and Peace River Beer Company offer good selections of local brews.

Golfing in the area

It’s not hard to find a golf course in Florida since the Sunshine State leads the nation in the number of golf courses. As such, a few miles from Creekside RV Resort you can tee it up at Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club at Bobcat Trail.

Opened in 1988 and called Bobcat Trail Golf Club, the course was designed by legendary PGA champion Bob Tway and renowned course architect Lee Singletary. A recent renovation and name change has only made this course even better. Today, the official title of the course is Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club at Bobcat Trail. The par 71 measures 6,748 yards from the tips.

The layout includes four par-3s and four par-5s. Some feel the beauty of this course, besides the obvious surrounding aesthetics, is that there isn’t a clear consensus on a ‘signature’ hole. There is character and beauty throughout the course, and the entire experience is certainly memorable.

For more information about Punta Gorda, visit pureflorida.com. You can also find more great campgrounds in the area on CampgroundReviews.com.

Rick Stedman is an avid golfer, RVer, and writer who lives in Olympia, Washington. Rick writes a weekly golf blog, The 19th Hole, for RV LIFE. You can reach him at rstedman@gmail.com.