Dental Care in Mexico? Here are Five FAQs from a Full-Timer

Bargain dental care in Mexico is a popular topic among full-time RVers. So, when one of my full-timer friends took the plunge, I wanted to get Mexico dental care FAQs answers from someone whose opinion I respect. I wanted to know if Mexican dentists are just as good as American dentists?

Dental Care in Mexico FAQs for Newbies

Full-timer Dave Jenkins from Portland, Oregon recently took a road trip to Algodones, Mexico for a teeth cleaning and a bridge. Here’s what he told me about dental care in Mexico and his two visits south of the border.

1. How Did you Find a Dentist in Mexico?

My wife did some research on the dental town of Algodones, Mexico, which is a short walk across the border. I watched a few videos of other well-reviewed dentists in Algadones, and decided to schedule a cleaning for her and myself to check it out and see if it felt OK. I scheduled the appointment via chat on the dentist’s website and they answered my questions clearly in English via chat and confirmed our appointment.

2. What was your Visit like?

The office was on par with any I have visited in the US. It was $30 US for each of our cleanings, which were thorough and effective. So, I asked Dr. Rafael a few questions about a bridge. He answered my questions in fluent English and gave me pricing. Additionally, after about an hour and a half, I left with two temporary crowns and an appointment for two days later for the bridge. I am happy with the results.

3. What did you Save by Going to a Mexican dentist?

I paid $1,700 total. This included cleaning, impressions, and a zirconium three-tooth bridge. What’s more is when I had insurance while working full time, the bid was around $3,000 for my part for a metal (mercury/tin) and porcelain bridge.

4. If Someone is Thinking of Getting Dental Work done in Mexico, what Should they do?

Research. Spend a couple of days reading blogs, view YouTube visit videos, and read review sites for the different dentists recommended. Furthermore, bring a list of your US bids/procedures with you, along with specific materials. so you are comparing apples to apples.

Schedule a low risk procedure like cleaning, or a simple filling for your first visit. If, for any reason, once you get back and you don’t feel right, either check another dentist office in Algodones or just stick with one in the US.

Ask plenty of questions. Remember they are familiar with gun-shy Americans and Canadians coming in with fear in their eyes. Check for yourself and don’t buy the hype. Just because the doctors are working in Mexico, it doesn’t mean back-alley education or low standards. Many have training in the US, but operate in Mexico for good reasons. Even ask them why. But, if you don’t feel it’s right, don’t do it as dental care is quite important and your gut is smart. Most of all, once your gut tells you “this feels right” give it a try.

5. Are you Convinced?

Finally, I was glad to see my friends return from Mexico unharmed and happy about their procedures. As a result, am I convinced that cheap dental care in Mexico is a good idea? Maybe a little more. Although it’s not enough to make me try it this year, it’s nice to know that sometimes you really can believe things you read on the internet.