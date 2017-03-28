Is Dispersed Camping in the Boondocks Safe?

2 SHARES 50 VIEWS Share Tweet

Statistically speaking, you are much more likely to be a victim in your own home than in your RV. Here’s why:

First – A RV is much less tempting to a thief than a permanent residence, it is unlikely to contain the same amount of easily pawned appliances, jewelry or other valuables that can be easily converted to cash.

Second – Boondocking off a back country public road makes you no more of a target for a crook than anyone who lives in a home on a remote country road.

Third – Criminals are opportunists, they apply their craft where there is maximum opportunity such as urban areas, campgrounds and other locations people congregate. Think about it, why would a criminal trek miles out in the middle of nowhere with the anticipation of finding someone camped in the boonies to victimize.



If the above three facts aren’t enough to alleviate your fear and safety concerns. Let’s look at some steps you can take to further minimize the odds of being victimized in the boondocks and put your mind at ease:

– Place a sticker on your RV to indicate that an alarm system or guard dog is contained in your

rig. Better yet, install a 12 volt alarm or take Fido RVing with you. A dog makes a great alarm

system and no criminal wants to be bitten by one.

– When boondocking alone, put two chairs, an extra pair of large men’s shoes and a large dog

dish outside your RV door as shown in the photo below.

– Park where there is cell phone service when possible.

– If you are a motorhome owner, keep the jacks up, awning in and your RV ready to roll. If you are ever threatened you can just jump in the driver’s seat and leave.

– If your RV is equipped with a remote key fob, keep it readily available. The panic button would scare off most any criminal. The honking horn and flashing lights can be seen / heard for miles.

– Carry a device like a Spot Messenger or DeLorme inReach. Both allow you to summon help where cell phone coverage in unavailable.

Finally – Talk to other RVers that disperse camp on a regular basis. They will gladly share their experiences and recommendations for camping in the boondocks, you will quickly learn there is nothing to fear.

Note: Many RVers arm themselves with a firearm or less lethal protection such as mace, bear spray, pepper spray or wasp spray. There are legal ramifications for using / possessing each of these items, so know the laws and act responsibly.