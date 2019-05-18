7 Useful Items For Dry Camping Without Power

0 SHARES 122 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Many RVers have become so accustomed to hooking up to shore power (120-volt electrical service) that they are in somewhat of a quandary of what they should do when they find themselves without it for a night.

Rather than spending hundreds or thousands of dollars for a generator or solar panel system, here are seven items that will help you “survive” a night (or more) without shore power.

1. Charge your cell phones and other electronics with a 12-Volt USB Adapter.

2. Use a Stove Top Toaster on your gas stove instead of an electric toaster.

3. Use a stovetop coffee maker or an espresso maker for your morning caffeine fix in place of the electric version.

4. Consider using solar yard lights around your campsite when you don’t have 120 volts available to run your patio lights.

5. Consider carrying a 12-volt box fan to circulate air in your RV on stuffy days.

6. Use a Whirley Pop popcorn maker to make popcorn instead of your microwave oven. Don’t have the space in your RV to store a Whirley Pop? Bring some Jiffy Pop popcorn with you.

7. You might consider carrying a small inverter until you consider yourself a seasoned dry camper. An inverter can be used to power low wattage 120-volt (out of sight, out of mind) items like your satellite TV receiver, 120-volt chargers for items like a shaver or SLR camera battery, etc.

Some of these items aren’t new—many were how our grandparents “survived” back in the days before there were hookup RV spaces, microwaves, espresso machines, etc. Surviving a night without an electrical hookup, just another adventure in RVing!





Do you have your own tips and tricks for surviving without shore power? Please share using the comment box below.