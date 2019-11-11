Dunbar Cave Is A Must-Visit In Northern Tennessee

0 SHARES 26 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Clarksville RV Park and Campground is a great home base while exploring the many offerings of Clarksville, Tennesee. Located 45 minutes from Nashville, historic Clarksville is the fifth-largest city in Tennessee with about 150,000 residents and features many natural and historical attractions.

Clarksville RV Park and Campground is just north of downtown Clarksville and conveniently located off Interstate 24 near the Kentucky border in north-central Tennessee. The pet-friendly park features 77 sites and full hookups. Other amenities include restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, a dump station, camp store, and Wi-Fi.

Less than 10 miles away is Swan Lake, an 18-hole public golf course measuring 6,445-yards. Located within the beautiful Dunbar Cave State Park, the course is owned and operated by the City of Clarksville. This popular par-71 municipal course features well-manicured greens, numerous straight fairways, and a few hazards to gain your attention.

After a round of golf, explore the 144-acre day-use Dunbar Cave, which is the centerpiece of the park. Several hundred years ago, Dunbar Cave was sacred grounds for native people of the Mississippian culture. They left many drawings in the form of pictographs and petroglyphs on the walls in the dark zone of Dunbar Cave. Seasonal ranger-led tours are available or explore on your own year-round.

Another area attraction a few miles from Dunbar Cave State Park is the Customs House Museum, the state’s second-largest general museum. It features a variety of both permanent and rotating art, history, and science installations that appeal to visitors of all ages and interests.

Don’t miss Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center, which is located on a bluff 200 feet above the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers in Clarksville. With more than 1,500-square-feet, the Interpretive Center features exhibits about the surrounding area and the fort during the Civil War era.

For more information about the area, check out visitclarksvilletn.com. You can also learn more about Clarksville RV Park & Campground on Campground Reviews.

