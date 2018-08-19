Go Camping At The Largest State Park In Montana

0 SHARES 31 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

If your travels take you through Glendive, Montana in the eastern part of the state, take some time to explore this geographically diverse area of the country.

Located about 40 minutes from the North Dakota border off of Interstate 94, Glendive will appeal to hikers, photographers, history buffs, and golfers, too.

You’ll have to endure a few days of dry camping if you stay at Makoshika State Park, but it is well worth the minor inconvenience. There are 15 sites available at Makoshika, which is the largest of Montana’s 55 state parks.

Featuring incredible badlands formations and the fossil remains of Tyrannosaurus Rex and Triceratops, history and paleontology buffs can spend weeks exploring this picturesque area. You can find the visitor’s center at the entrance to the park; kids will enjoy the interpretive exhibits. Before venturing out into the park, this is a great place to get some background details and history about the park.

If after visiting Makoshika State Park and you still haven’t had enough dinosaurs, head to the Glendive Dinosaur & Fossil Museum. Featuring 24 full-size dinosaurs and numerous singular fossils, Glendive Dinosaur & Fossil Museum is impressive in its authenticity.

The Frontier Gateway Museum in Glendive also gives a great overview of life as it was and is. The museum covers prehistoric times right on through to the 21st century. Major displays in the main building include fossils, Native American artifacts, homesteaders, cattlemen, settlers, and the railroad.

Opened in 1962, the 9-hole, par 36 Cottonwood Country Club in Glendive measures 3,163 yards from the tips. Available to members and the general public, Cottonwood is always in immaculate shape and features mature cottonwood trees, challenging elevation changes, and undulating greens.

In addition to the golf course, facilities include a driving range, practice green, pro shop, patio for dining and viewing the course, and a fully-stocked lounge.

For more information on the area, check out VisitGlendive.com. You can also read more about Makoshika State Park on RV Park Reviews.

