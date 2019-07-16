Visit Washington’s Most Centrally Located City

0 SHARES 37 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Crossing through the state of Washington via Interstate 90, many drivers take a break in the college-town of Ellensburg. With a population of just over 20,000, Ellensburg is the most centrally located city in the state and is also the home of Central Washington University.

It’s located about an hour-and-a-half from Seattle to the west, and roughly two-and-a-half hours east of Spokane. Ellensburg is a quaint little town worth exploring, and Ellensburg KOA is a great home base for doing so.

Ellensburg KOA is located just off I-90 at exit 106. Set adjacent to the picturesque Yakima River, the campground features 80 sites, full hookups, 30/50 amp electrical, water, and sewer. Other amenities at the pet-friendly facility include Wi-Fi, restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, a camp store, recreational trails, a playground, rec room, and fishing.

Ellensburg Golf & Country Club is located just down the street at 3231 Thorp Hwy S. This nine-hole track has been around since the 1920s, and is as laid-back today as it was in the beginning. The par 35 Ellensburg Golf & Country Club measures 2,998 yards. The full-service golf course offers a restaurant, bar, pro shop, locker rooms, driving range, and putting green.

For a good meal, whether it’s breakfast, lunch, or dinner, stop at the Yellow Church Café. Located in a former church built in 1923, the Yellow Church Café has been a favorite of locals and visitors for years.

Located about 22 miles from Ellensburg KOA is Wild Horse Renewable Energy Center. Take a free guided tour and get an up-close look at the facility’s 149 wind turbines you see on the hillsides. There’s also a 360-degree panoramic view that includes Mt. Rainier, Mt. Adams, Mt. Hood, and the Columbia River Basin.

Take a 60-minute walking tour that explores the 52-kilowatt solar array, wind turbine blade, turbine generator, gearbox, and inside the base of a wind turbine. Weather permitting, the free guided tours depart daily at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. from April through November. Since wind speeds average 17 m.p.h. on the ridge, as well as 10 degrees cooler than below, it’s wise to bring along a jacket.

More details about the area can be found at www.myellensburg.com. You can also learn more about the Ellensburg KOA on Campground Reviews.

See also: Every RVer Should Know About These Free Campsites