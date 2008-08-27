Events as Diverse as the Terrain

0 SHARES 984 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

{mosimage}Moab’s diverse terrain, which stretches from the Colorado River and thousand-foot canyons to 12,000-foot mountains, is a magnet for hikers, bikers, rock climbers, four-wheelers, rafters and photographers, and thus a superb setting for all sorts of events.

The Moab Music Festival, which began this year on August 28 and runs until September 13, takes full advantage of the setting by presenting musicians performing masterpieces against a backdrop of spectacular red rock canyons.

The Moab Century Tour from September 19 to 21 raises money for cancer survivorship programs. It draws hundreds of bikers on a ride from the sculptured canyons of Colorado River to the grandeur of the La Sal Mountains.

Skydivers come from all over the world to free-fall for one minute above Moab’s amazing landscape during Skydive Moab, September 25 to 28. More than 300 skydivers will make over 3,000 jumps in four days.

The Suzuki 24 Hours of Moab Mountain Bike Race on October 11 and 12 is a popular 24-hour race set in the spectacular red rock desert. Mountain bikers race as individuals and teams to complete as many laps as possible in 24 hours.

{mosimage}For runners, there is The Other Half, a 13.1-mile run on October 19 that begins at Dewey Bridge on Highway 128 and winds through some of the most stunning scenery in the country to finish at the Sorrel River Ranch.

Other October events include the third annual Chile Pepper Ho Down Bike Festival on October 24 to 26; the annual Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival on October 25, where sling-shots, catapults, trebuchets, and air-cannons launch pumpkins across the sky, and the Moab Canyons Horse Endurance Ride from October 30 to November 1, where participants ride through dramatic canyons to ridges that have incredible views.

The Moab Folk Festival wraps up the fall festival season on November 6 to 9 by bringing some of the finest singer/songwriter musicians in the country to Moab to perform along with local folk musicians.

For more information on these events, visit www.discovermoab.com or call the Moab Travel Council at (800) 635-6622.