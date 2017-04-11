Exploring Bayhorse

0 SHARES 17 VIEWS Share Tweet

Do you enjoy exploring western history, off road adventures, hiking, mountain top views, fishing and low / no cost camping? Then plan a trip to the ghost town of Bayhorse, Idaho and enjoy!

The Bayhorse mineral deposits were first noted by a prospector traveling through the area with his two bay horses in 1864. By 1873, the first mining lode claim was located and by 1877 a major lead-silver vein was discovered at the Ramshorn Mine which triggered a major rush to the area the following year. By 1880 more mines were in operation, a 30-ton smelter was constructed followed a couple years later by charcoal kilns to fuel the smelter. To support the mines and smelter, the town of Bayhorse had grown to a population of approximately 300 people with a complex of well constructed buildings. As with most boom towns of the west, Bayhorse’s mineral wealth waned, mines ceased operation, people moved away and the abandoned buildings became another western ghost town.

Today, you can step back in time by visiting the remains of Bayhorse, surrounding mines and imagine what the place must have been like in its heyday. Trails radiate in all directions from the Bayhorse area. Bring your 4×4, ATV or motorcycle and enjoy exploring the area. Many side foot trails lead off to lesser known mines in the area, so be ready to stretch your legs and do a little exploring when you see one. If you have the properly equipped vehicle or are up for a big hike, be sure to make your way to the top of Ramshorn Mountain during your visit. When you are ready for a break, grab your pole and drop a line in one of the Bayhorse Lakes.

Exploring the ghostly remains on Bayhorse and the surrounding area, just another adventure in RVing!

When you go:

Bayhorse is part of the Land of Yankee Fork State Park and open daily. There is a $5 vehicle entry fee park at the townsite. There is no fee to park at the trailheads or use the trails.

Click here to view a short video of an ATV tour of the Bayhorse area.

Camping:

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) operates two campgrounds along paved Hwy 75 not far from the turn off to Bayhorse:

– Deadman Hole Campground – Entrance at N44° 20.698 W114°16.096 Many larges sites – Free

– Bayhorse Campground – Entrance at: N44° 23.136 W114° 15.623 Many larges sites – ($10 / night)

The Forest service operates two campgrounds above Bayhorse via a gravel road:

– Little Bayhorse Campground – Entrance at N44° 24.798 W114°23.193 Small RVs only – Free

– (Big) Bayhorse Campround – Entrance at N44° 24.634 W114°23.943 RVs up to 32ft – Free

Click here for maps and more information about Bayhorse and the Land of Yankee Fork State Park