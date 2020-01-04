Come See Us At The Florida RV SuperShow

0 SHARES 1.1k VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

January always represents the start of new beginnings. A new year, a new diet, new resolutions, and a new RV show. This year it will mark a new tradition as RV LIFE takes their trade show gear to their first consumer show, the Florida RV SuperShow held in Tampa, January 15th—January 19th.

Along with brochures and promotional materials that highlight their camping tools, RV LIFE promises not only to Make Camping Simple but exciting as well. Five couples, RVing YouTube stars in their own right, will drop in on the RV LIFE booth for meet and greets, book signings, and maybe even a discount code.

All week long you can swing by booth B312 and learn about RV Trip Wizard, Campground Reviews, the RV LIFE GPS & Campgrounds app, and Maintain My RV. At various times, you can also mingle with some of the most popular YouTube stars in the RVing community.

Here is the schedule to see your favorites:

The RV LIFE team will be on hand to say hello and answer any questions you have about any of our great products. Don’t miss out on the fun! See you in Tampa!