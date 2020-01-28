Walk In The Sand On Galveston Island

1 SHARES 63 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Set along the tranquil shores of the Gulf of Mexico, Galveston Island on Texas’ east coast is a popular destination for snowbirds and winter Texans alike. An hour south of Houston, this incredibly-diverse stretch of land is home to Galveston Island State Park.

Protecting 2,000 acres of upper Gulf Coast barrier island ecosystem, Galveston Island State Park is the last undeveloped land on the island that allows public access from the beach and Gulf waters, through the coastal prairie, and into the wetlands toward the bay. Featuring ample amenities and 66 sites, Galveston Island State Park is a world away from civilization, or so it seems!

Amenities include 20/30/50 amp, restrooms, showers, a dump station, central water spigot, picnic tables, beaches, fishing opportunities, and hiking trails to name a few.

Located just eight miles from the state park is picturesque Moody Gardens Golf Course. This premier public course has received numerous accolades for its unique and challenging features in a lush tropical setting. The par 72 Moody Gardens was designed by Jacobsen Hardy and measures 6,816 yards from the tips.

In addition to Moody Gardens Golf Course, the Moody Gardens complex also includes an educational theme park, aquarium, rainforest pyramids, and more. No matter the time of year there is always something happening at Moody Gardens, which is why they host on average two million visitors a year!

For more information on the greater Galveston Island area and all the attractions that await, visit Galveston.com. You can also learn more about camping at Galveston Island State Park on CampgroundReviews.com.