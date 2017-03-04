Galveston Island’s warm weather beckons year round

0 SHARES 4 VIEWS Share Tweet



Though it seems like another world away, Galveston Island is less than an hour’s drive southeast of Houston via Interstate 45. Featuring plenty of sand and sun, the 27-mile-long island features 42 RV parks of all shapes and sizes. One of the most popular and top rated is pet-friendly Dellanera RV Park.

Located literally just a few steps away from the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Dellanera RV Park features 65 sites and all the expected amenities. About a thousand feet of sandy beach is there for the walking. The RV facilities at Dellanera recently went through a major renovation, creating all new campsites to accommodate larger RVs. The sites provide service utilities, Wi-Fi, water, sewer, and electrical service. Each site also features its own picnic table and barbeque pit.

About two miles from Dellanera RV Park is the well-maintained Moody Gardens Golf Course. In 2008, Galveston’s premier public course re-opened after two years and a $16 million-comprehensive renovation to the former Galveston Municipal Golf Course. Among the improvements are the lush paspalum fairways, which are designed for seaside golf courses. The result is an outstanding playing surface that many visitors appreciate. The picturesque course is also lined with 500 palm trees throughout the 18 holes that meandering through upland and lowland native areas, and the natural wetlands habitat of beautiful Sydnor Bayou. The par 72 course measures 6,816 yards from the tips and has five tee boxes to accommodate golfers of all caliber and skill level. Visitors are fond of this seaside course with its tropical feel.

Also nearby is Moody Gardens Amusement Park that features something for everyone. A few of the highlights include the Rainforest Pyramid where you can experience life in the rainforests of Asia, Africa, and the Americas. Enjoy a rare, up-close and interactive experience with endangered plants and animals ranging from giant Amazon River otters to Saki monkeys, along with an array of birds. You can get up close and personal with a variety of films available on the world’s first giant-screen 4K 6-Primary Laser Projection System in the MG 3D Theater. You can also take a step back in time and enjoy an hour-long cruise aboard a replica of an 1800s paddlewheel boat. Many more attractions are available at Moody Gardens Amusement Park.

Not to be missed is The Bryan Museum, which opened in 2015. The museum houses about 70,000 items, including 20,000 rare books; more than 30,000 documents in several languages; three dozen saddles; more than 250 antique firearms; several hundred spurs; a large collection of fine art, religious art, folk art, portraits, and more.

Visitors can discover lots more to see and do on Galveston Island year round by visiting http://www.galveston.com/.

