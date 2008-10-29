Gaylord Maxwell Founded Life on Wheels

0 SHARES 21 VIEWS Share Tweet

Maxwell was 83. Before becoming active as an RVer, he taught high school history and government classes in Southern California. His interest in the outdoors led him to open a camping store and then to operate RV dealerships. He wrote articles and columns on RVing for magazines such as Trailer Life, MotorHome and RV Business. In 1996, he started Life on Wheels, offering classes to introduce people to RVing and the RV lifestyle by bringing them to college campuses for several days of intensive instruction. An estimated 10,000 people have taken the courses at colleges in Idaho, Arizona, Iowa, Kentucky and Pennsylvania.