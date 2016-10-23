Don’t Get A New RV Mattress (Until You Do This)

RV camping should be a peaceful retreat from ordinary life. But if you wake up with back pain on every excursion, it’s time to get a new RV mattress. However, don’t begin your search until you follow these four (and money-saving) tips.
Don’t get a new RV mattress until you:
1. Consider how you’ll swap mattresses
Many smaller RVs are constructed around the sleeping quarters. Manufacturers put the mattress in place and then build the RV. Some RVers must cut a mattress in half to get it through the doorway and replace it with their only option, which is a foam mattress to fit inside.
2. Prepare to shop around
When you`re shopping to get a new RV mattress, it isn’t as easy as driving to the local furniture store. RV mattresses don’t have the same exact dimensions as domestic mattresses, even though manufacturers still label them “King” or “Queen” sizes. In addition, when you`re looking to get a new RV mattress, remember many RV bedrooms have a corner of the bed lopped off in order to accommodate interior shelves or doors. If your RV mattress needs to be an odd shape, you’ll spend even more time shopping around.
3. Measure the RV bed platform (and the mattress)
If you’ve tried to put queen-size fitted sheets on a RV mattress you know they don’t fit. That’s because RV mattress sizes are different from standard ones. Look at these dimensions from Mattress Insider:
- RV Full: 53″ x 75″
- Short Queen: 60″ x 75″
- RV Queen: 60″ x 80″
- RV King: 72″ x 75″
- RV King: 72″ x 80″
Simply, measure the platform for the size, then measure the air space between the mattress and walls.
4. Select RV mattress material
When shopping for the typical RV queen mattress, expect to choose between:
Coil Spring Mattresses: These replicate the feel of traditional mattresses. Their structure is supported by interior coils and a thick layer of foam creates comfort without adding weight. Quality and longevity varies depending on use and materials. Cost: $300+
Foam Mattresses: Foam mattresses are the least expensive, and easiest to modify. Simply, use an electric cutting knife so it can fit the platform. These are made of 100 percent petroleum and unless you line it with an air circulation liner, the underside can build up mildew. Cost: $100-$800
Memory Foam: By constructing memory foam mattresses with multiple layers of differing densities, manufacturers of memory foam mattresses can provide better support. Further, the drawback is that memory foam mattress are usually made from petroleum. They’re also a mildew breeding ground. Cost: $400 – $800
RV Air Mattress: Two types of air mattresses for RVs exist. These include typical camping air mattress and costlier adjustable bed air mattress like those made for traditional homes. The first is a good choice for occasional RVers with strong backs. The second is a wise investment for full-time RVers. The drawbacks? Cost and altitude – you’ll need to adjust it for high altitudes. An air camping mattress sets you back less than $100. High end versions exceed $800.
If cost is a major concern, don’t get a new RV mattress until you try some simple RV hacks. For instance, a futon mattress, foam RV mattress topper, a goose down feather bed topper or a new hi-density mattress topper, are all great temporary measures to get a better night’s sleep. In the meantime, keep shopping around until you find one the best RV mattress that works for your rig and wallet.
Comments
Michelle Henry says
Great information here! When you are on vacation you definitely don’t want a poor mattress. Finding something that works well in your RV is a must so you can enjoy yourself to the fullest!
Brian says
It’s good to make people aware that many RVs use non-standard mattress sizes, but it is not correct to say that that they are ALL non-standard. We have two RVs (a fifth-wheel and a motorhome) which came with completely normal (not special RV) sized mattresses – one Queen and one King. Just check…
GK Lott says
As you suggest, toppers are a good alternative to a complete mattress replacement. We completely transformed our RV mattress with a ViSpring Heaven Luxury Supreme topper.
Jodi says
I found a mattress pad with gel. Found it at Lands End, but there may be other retailers. It made all the difference. Suggested it to a friend for her boat. She loved out too. Neither of us had to buy new mattresses.
Kathy says
When I needed to replace the mattress in the house and having just gotten a new rv I put the same mattress in the rv that I had in the house. What a difference it makes having the same in both. There is no adjusting to sleeping on two different mattresses. Yes the rv has a standard size Queen. The only drawback is that because Winnebago has a higher platform in the 30T and the mattress is thicker than an rv one, I have to use a higher step stool to get in and of bed. The advantages of having the same mattress in both places out weights the minor issue of height in the rv.
Ruth E. Blumenthal says
I put a 4″ memory foam topper on ours. Problem solved. Did it at home too! They work great!