We Visited An Old Ghost Town And Almost Got Stuck In A Ditch

If you have attended one of my seminars or followed this blog over the years it is no secret that I rely heavily on Google Earth to locate places to explore, roads to get there, boondocking campsites nearby and how to access them.

A trip to explore the mining camp of Sprucemont, Nevada was no exception.

Looking for a boondocking site in advance (via Google Earth) I found a large camping area along the road to Sprucemont just over 4 miles from the highway. Not being a fan of driving that far down a dirt road with the RV in tow, I kept looking for something closer to the paved highway, eventually locating a site just far enough off the highway to keep the noise down and be shielded from sight compliments of a grove of Juniper trees.

Using both satellite view and street view I was able to determine the elevation of the area was fairly flat and there was not a large gradient keeping me from exiting the highway onto the faint unnamed side road that would deliver us to the campsite.

However, as we closed in on the coordinates for the turn we encountered road construction signs notifying us that only one lane of the highway was in use and to wait for the pilot car. I began to worry that the construction zone might continue past our planned turn off and I wouldn’t be able to access our camp spot for the evening.

Luckily the construction zone was short and we exited it not far before arriving at our turn off, only to be presented with a new problem courtesy of the construction work. It turns out the construction work was to clean the drainage ditches and re-grade the shoulder of the highway. The swale I had to cross from the highway to the side road no longer looked like the manageable crossing I had previewed on Google Earth street view, but was now a freshly graded ditch with a little straw thrown on it to reduce erosion.

After carefully studying the situation and wanting to get off the highway for the day, I decided to go up the road a bit, turn around and approach the ditch in a very diagonal trajectory from the opposite lane of the highway which would (hopefully) keep my travel trailer from dragging too badly.

Luckily the plan worked, we enjoyed a very private campsite with a view of the mountains, were able to explore Sprucemont and the old mining structures above the town and didn’t need to summon emergency road service to get us back across the ditch when we left.

How to get there

You will find the remains of Sprucemont at N40° 33.032 W114° 52.275

If you choose to drive the 4 miles down the dirt road to the campsite mentioned, you will find the “entrance” to the camping area at N40° 34.424 W114° 54.618

The turn for the campsite just off the highway (pictured) is at N40° 34.838 W114° 58.212

Navigating the bumps and ditches in the highway of life, just another adventure in RVing!