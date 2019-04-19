Keep Your RV Looking Good As New With A Wax Replacement Spray

0 SHARES 422 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

It’s important to give your RV a thorough wash and wax every six months to keep it looking as good as new. Bugs, bird droppings, and grime from the road can leave stains and screw up your RV’s paint job if they are not cleaned properly. Waxing also helps protect your RV from the sun’s damaging UV rays which can cause the paint and decals to fade over time.

RV Shine and Shield is a new wax replacement spray, recently introduced in 2018, that is faster and easier to apply than traditional RV wax. The spray can be used on a variety of surfaces including paint, vinyl, stainless steel, glass, plexiglass, and rubber.

The new RV protectant spray comes from Glidecoat, a leading manufacturer of ceramic coatings for boats, planes, and automobiles. Their product line also includes a Boat Wax Replacement Spray for marine use and a Car Wax Replacement spray that can be used on most cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

The highlights of their new RV Shine & Shield include:

Application is quick and easy. Just spray on and wipe clean with a microfiber cloth. No need to pull out your buffer or spend hours on maintenance.

Gives your RV a lasting gloss and shine for up to 8 months. The solution bonds directly to the surface of your vehicle, unlike traditional RV wax which only sits on top of the surface.



Protects the exterior from spots caused by bugs, dirt, road tar, salt, etc. The spray makes the surface hydrophobic and easy to wipe clean.

Sun damage protection. The UV inhibitors will help protect your RV from fading after camping out in the sun all summer.

The RV Shine & Shield spray is made in the USA with no wax or silicone products. It’s available on Amazon in a 16-ounce spray bottle and a large gallon refill jug.



