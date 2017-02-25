Golf and curling share many similarities

0 SHARES 3 VIEWS Share Tweet

Although golf and curling couldn’t be more different in many respects, where’s there’s a golf tournament or bonspiel, RVs are commonly found nearby where spectators and players alike combine the competition of sport, camaraderie and travel for socializing and convenience.

In fact, according to Tom Fitz Gerald of the widely known Granite Curing Club, it’s not uncommon at the April Spiel in Seattle, Washington for nearly half of the 56 teams to travel from Canada and park their RVs to stay for the entire run of the event. The same could also be said for the game of golf. Many of the players travel the PGA circuit via a RV, with many spectators planning destinations around any given event in the U.S.

Interestingly enough, however, golf and curling are two frustrating sports, both invented by the Scots. This humorous musing was shared by curling enthusiast Laurel Haigh-Gore during the recent U.S. National Curling Championships in Everett, Washington. Laurel and many of her colleagues from the Granite Curling Club in nearby Seattle served as curling ambassadors during the weeklong tournament. “Ask Me About Curling” was a familiar sign worn by many of the curling ambassadors.

Not only did I ask some of them about curling, I also inquired about the correlation between golf and curling, one of which is their origin. Both did seemingly find their beginnings in Scotland a few hundred years ago. Curling is believed to have originated in Scotland in the 16th century, while the first documented mention of golf in Scotland appeared in a 1457 Act of the Scottish Parliament.

Regardless of their tenuous beginnings, the two sports played today maintain their original chivalry and good sportsmanship. Other similarities include the playing of bagpipes at some events, like the Masters and this curling championship, as well as lifetime participation in both golf and curling; start at a young age and play your entire life.

The Granite Curling Club has more than 500 members, and many of those curlers, like Tom Fitz Gerald, also golf. Tom also serves in a public relations capacity for the Granite Curling Club to help promote the sport of curling. He shared a few observations regarding the similarities between golf and curling. “The cerebral aspect of both sports is important,” said Tom. “You have to be able to forget about the missed shot or bad shot and move on to the next. Also, the ability to read the ice is quite similar to reading the putting surface of a green, and those who figure it out the best usually are the most successful.”

Tom also said that a good curler and good golfer have the ability to see the ‘big picture’; they are able to plan and play a few shots ahead. “Being fearless or having steady nerves is a big advantage. Making a birdie putt to win isn’t always easy, and neither is drawing your last shot to the button (the center target) when the opponent has a few rocks in scoring position already.” This is exactly how the men’s curling championship ended, coming down to the last shot of the tournament.

Slow play has also hindered both sports over the years. Playing through is sometimes a solution in golf, while timers are used in major tournaments. On the curling side, a timer is used in championship play, while at the club level, games finish based on time, regardless of whether the match is complete or not.

One final observation that Tom and others noted is that both golf and curling can be played throughout a lifetime. “You can pursue both sports from a very young age and up until you’re no longer physically able to play golf or curling,” said Tom.

A final similarity between these two sports is the camaraderie shared either on the golf course or curling sheet of ice. “Both sports lend themselves to having a cold beverage or snacks when finished,” observed Tom.

Regardless of the sport, it’s hard not to enjoy yourself when participating in golf or curling.

# # #