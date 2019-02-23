Stay And Play A Round In Tucson

0 SHARES 37 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

With the Santa Catalina Mountains as a backdrop, Tucson, Arizona is a popular destination any time of year. Featuring dozens of RV parks and more than 40 golf courses in the region, it’s easy to find the right RV-golf combination that works best for you.

One of the best RV parks around is the Tucson Lazy Days KOA. Offering 141 sites, the resort has numerous amenities and activities throughout the year. Their amenities include full hookups, WiFi, restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, a camp store, swimming pools, hot tubs, and more.

Golfers will definitely appreciate the nine-hole putting course. The final putting hole strategically finishes just outside the restaurant and swimming pool. The 10th hole can either be a dip in the pool or a cold libation!

If you’re looking to tee it up at an 18-hole course, consider one of the five Tucson City Golf tracks. The closest to Lazy Days KOA is the Randolph Dell Urich Golf Course less than five miles away. This par 70, 6,629-yard course initially opened in 1961 as the Randolph South Golf Course.

After an extensive renovation in 1996, it was rechristened the Randolph Dell Urich Golf Course. This municipal course offers spectacular views of the surrounding mountains.

It also features a parkland-style layout with relatively flat, tree-lined fairways and large, undulating greens. Water hazards come into play on five of the holes. The Randolph Golf Complex Includes the Randolph Dell Urich Golf Course and the Randolph North Golf Course.

You could spend weeks exploring the many treasures of Tucson. One of the main attractions is the Mission San Xavier del Bac. Completed in 1797, Mission San Xavier del Bac is a National Historic Landmark and the oldest intact European structure in Arizona.

The exterior is as exquisite as the interior, which is filled with marvelous original statuary and mural paintings. More than 200,000 visitors step through the mission’s entrance each year. From downtown Tucson, the mission is just nine miles via Interstate 19.

There are several more attractions throughout the Tucson area, like the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and Saguaro National Park. For a comprehensive list of attractions in Tucson, check out visittucson.org. You can also learn more about the Tucson KOA on Campground Reviews.

