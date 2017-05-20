Relax And Play A Round At This Luxurious Golf Resort In New York

0 SHARES 5 VIEWS Share Tweet



Located in Holley, New York, 40 minutes from Rochester and Buffalo, Hickory Ridge Golf & RV Resort has scenic RV sites and one of the best manicured 18-hole championship golf courses around. The resort is ideal for tournament-quality golf, upscale weddings, banquet services, and quiet RV vacationing.

Hickory Ridge RV Resort is located in a beautiful natural setting near the Finger Lakes region and the Erie Canal walking trails. The resort offers 74 scenic RV sites, and for Spring 2017, they’re now adding 85 additional spots for campers. Many of those sites can accommodate big rigs and are pull-throughs as well. Other amenities include full hook-ups, laundry facilities, a swimming pool, RV store, spotless bathrooms, fishing, boat rentals, cable TV and WiFi.

Recently added are the new onsite park model RVs that are available to rent. These units sleep six, and come with a full galley kitchen, including dishes, silverware, pans, a toaster, coffee maker, and more. They feature a full bathroom, and two bedrooms – one with a queen bed and the other with two twin beds. The units also have a fold-out sofa, flat screen TVs, cable TV, Wi-Fi, and linen rentals.

Opened in 1995, Hickory Ridge Golf Course is an immaculate par 72 that stretches to 6,333 yards from the tips. The course features six doglegs to the left and 13 holes with water hazards. One of the most difficult holes on this scenic course is the par 5, 14th. Measuring to 506 yards, water comes into play at three locations, with the entire left side of the green protected by a pond. A pro shop and golf cart rentals are available.

Nearby, check out the Barn Quilt Trails, where you can see beautiful quilts painted on the sides of barns. This artistic activity has become popular in many surrounding communities, and with the help of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, the LeRoy Historical Society has been able to offer free maps of the four barn quilt trails.

For more info on this scenic resort, check out their website and ratings from other campers on RV Park Reviews.