Where To Go RVing And Golfing In South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe, California offers plenty in the way of golf courses, along with some very nice RV parks, too.

Since 1960, Tahoe Paradise Golf Course has been one of the most popular courses in the area. The 18-hole, par 66 measures just 4,028 yards from the back tees, which allows golfers to finish a round in less than three hours.

With no par fives and a dozen par fours, Tahoe Paradise Golf Course offers a good mix of short and medium-length holes. The longest hole stretches to 372 yards with the shortest hole 95 yards. The course is always in good shape, and is easy to walk.

The finishing hole, the longest on the course, features views of snow-covered Dick’s Peak in the background, which can compete for your attention when lining up a shot.

Once you get through the trees, though, things open up. A good tee shot is required, and it’s recommended that one less club be used when approaching this green. You do not want to put your ball inside the clubhouse! The green is sloped back to front with a bunker catching missed shots to the left side.

Overall, Tahoe Paradise Golf Course is much more difficult than the scorecard would indicate. This is clearly one of South Lake Tahoe’s most scenic, challenging, and affordable courses.

Tahoe Valley RV Resort is five miles north of Tahoe Paradise Golf Course. They’re pet-friendly with 439 sites total, many shaded among trees. The spacious resort offers a swimming pool, walking trails, a recreation room, and free Wi-Fi. Other features include full hook ups, pull-through sites, and big rig access.

This park serves as a great home base for exploring the area. Nearby, visitors can enjoy the casinos at Stateline, Nevada, or the beauty of Emerald Bay a short drive away.

A few blocks from the resort is Ernie’s Coffee Shop, which serves much more than coffee, including a variety of breakfast and lunch menu items.

For more details about Tahoe Paradise Golf Course, check out their website here. You can also find more information on Tahoe Valley RV Resort on RV Park Reviews.