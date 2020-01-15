Healthcare Insurance For RVers

13 SHARES 74 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Sponsored by the RVer Insurance Exchange

Getting healthcare insurance can be a daunting task. With the myriad of new terms and policy options that have surfaced in the last few years, it can be difficult to find the right balance between cost and coverage.

As an RVer, there are some additional factors to consider. If you are full-time, your primary care physician might often be a moving target as you travel and live from state to state, often being away from your actual domicile address for months at a time.

Getting referrals and prescriptions while on the road takes a little more effort than that of the sticks-and-bricks crowd, and choosing emergency care without draining your resources is another concern.

Help for RVers

Fortunately, it’s getting easier. Trusted online resources like RVer Insurance Exchange are uniquely equipped to help the RVer. Using insurance agents that are familiar with the RVing lifestyle, many of whom are full-timers themselves, is a benefit most providers simply can’t match.

These agents provide a personal touch to the RVer, helping to understand the programs, options, rules, restrictions, and benefits that are available in today’s healthcare marketplace. Backed by well-known underwriters like Philadelphia American, agents that are part of the National Association of Health Underwriters can help you find the plans and policies that fit you, the RVer.

Whether you are looking for Health Insurance, Medicare, Supplemental Insurance, Accident Insurance or Annuities, the highly qualified team at RVer Insurance is there to help. They know what you are facing because they have been there before.

Form anxiety

Often, just filling out the forms for healthcare insurance is a difficult process. The agents at RVer Insurance understand this and can work with you. Minimal information is collected upfront. The agents review the information and contact you with a plan to move forward.

They are there to help you with the forms, even completing them for you if needed. They know that a correct application is essential to getting the best coverage at the best price. They know that as an RVer your communication resources are limited and are ready to step in to assist you.

There’s even a phone number to contact them if your computer resources or internet access is limited. The agent assisting you becomes your personal customer service advocate once your policy is in place.

Medicare help

Understanding all of the Medicare components is a challenge many RVers will face at some point. There are multiple Medicare plan combinations that can vary by state. Whether it’s figuring out if you need Medicare parts A, B, C, & D or if you need a Medicare Supplement Plan, the team at RVer Insurance Exchange is there to help.

Complete care

Once you’ve decided on a health plan, you’ll want to round out your coverage to provide complete care. Vision and Dental plans are an important component to the healthcare big picture, as is Accident Insurance, and Long Term Care insurance. The RVer Insurance Exchange provides you with full-service healthcare and Medicare agents.

Free quote

Healthcare laws and policies seem to change annually, and keeping up with those changes is a job for a professional. Why not choose to have someone in your corner who has been there, and is living the same RV dream that you are? Visit the RVer Insurance Exchange for more information and a FREE health insurance quote.

If you are ready for a personal advocate when it comes to your healthcare insurance then visit the RVer Insurance Exchange today!