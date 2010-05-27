Heartland Names President

10 SHARES 37 VIEWS Share Tweet

Jeffery Kime, who served nearly 15 years as president of Four Winds International, has been named to the newly created position of president of Heartland Recreational Vehicles in Elkhart, Indiana.

Kime will report to Brian Brady, Heartland’s chief executive officer, and be part of a senior management team that includes founders Tim Hoffman, John Rhymer and Jack Culbertson. Kime will help oversee the company’s operational, sales and marketing activities. Brady said that Heartland is now the nation’s fastest growing manufacturer of towable RVs. “The expansion of our management team reflects this growth as well as the significant upside opportunities that remain ahead,” he said.