Heartland Names President

Jeffery Kime, who served nearly 15 years as president of Four Winds International, has been named to the newly created position of president of Heartland Recreational Vehicles in Elkhart, Indiana.
Kime will report to Brian Brady, Heartland’s chief executive officer, and be part of a senior management team that includes founders Tim Hoffman, John Rhymer and Jack Culbertson. Kime will help oversee the company’s operational, sales and marketing activities. Brady said that Heartland is now the nation’s fastest growing manufacturer of towable RVs. “The expansion of our management team reflects this growth as well as the significant upside opportunities that remain ahead,” he said.
Comments
Mary Ross says
Heartland products are junk and their warranty is useless. They don’t fix them.Brand new unit. Over 20 major issues including gas leak and roof leaks in many places. Don’t buy Heartland product. Junk!
Mary Ross says
We bought a new 2016 bighorn. More than 20 issues , many of them major, gas leak, roof leaks in many areas, slide leaks, island installed in incorrect place so refrigerator was damaged while towing, defective love seat, floor bubbled, kitchen faucet only works on sprayer. Many more issues. Shame on you Heartland. Now you tell me you will take it and put it on your lot in Indiana but can’t work on this junk till mid July. We live in this unit. Nice being in Campground with propane leak and campfires all around. Also we are in Wisconsin, low here last night was 42, so have to run furnace with propane leak. This unit should have never left your lot. Am contacting local TV station to investigate and make others aware of your dirty deals and craftsmanship. Shame on Heartland!
Barbara says
From what I know you have Keystone products and the warranty on these RVs are horrid !!!! I will never own another!!!!!